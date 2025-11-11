DMR News

ONCHAIN KOREA 2140: The Next Layer of Bitcoin Finance Is Taking Shape

ByEthan Lin

Nov 11, 2025

Winter hasn’t yet arrived in Seoul, but the heat of blockchain innovation is already burning on the ground.

At the heart of ONCHAIN KOREA 2140, the Bitcoin Finance (@BTF_TBC) booth became the main attraction — its bright orange “BTF” logo stood out amid the crowd.

Centered on the concept of Compute × Liquidity × Governance, the Bitcoin Finance team used technology as language and the venue as its stage to showcase, for the first time, the full architecture of the BTCFi ecosystem — including Snowball V2 and the multi-asset compute layer.

Snowball V2: From Liquidity to Compute Finance

The new Snowball protocol is no longer just an incentive module — it’s a financial engine that binds compute power, contribution, and yield.

Any project built on Bitcoin Layer-2 can use Snowball V2 to build its own token liquidity while automatically embedding deflationary and governance mechanisms.

During the live demos, the team vividly illustrated the model of “Liquidity = Verified Compute”, giving the Bitcoin ecosystem its first tangible, programmable financial layer.

From Curiosity to Conviction

Developers and users from Korea, Japan, and Chinese-speaking regions gathered around the booth — testing wallets, exploring the BTF token structure, and learning about the Snowball incentive system.

BTCFi isn’t coming — it’s already here.

That single phrase became the on-site consensus. Bitcoin is no longer just a store of value — it’s evolving into a participatory financial system.

Beyond DeFi: Bitcoin Finance’s Narrative Shift

DeFi answered “how to lend on-chain.”

BTCFi is answering “how to make Bitcoin itself the liquidity.”

From its debut at the Las Vegas Bitcoin Consensus Conference to its expansion into Layer-2, governance incentives, and cross-chain collaboration, Bitcoin Finance is reshaping the trust mechanism — building an economy where compute becomes currency and transparency becomes yield.

The Paradigm in Motion

ONCHAIN KOREA 2140 isn’t just a conference — it’s a signal:

The next phase of Web3 won’t be about who issues tokens, but who can prove computation.

Bitcoin Finance is making that happen on Layer-2.

Meme-Driven, Scarcity-Fueled. Bitcoin Finance — the governance engine of Bitcoin.

#BitcoinFinance #BTCFi #OnchainKorea2140 #SnowballProtocol

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

