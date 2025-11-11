DEV Launches Blockchain.DEV.co to Power the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications and Smart Contract Solutions

DEV, a leading custom software development services company, today announced the official launch of Blockchain.DEV.co, a new division dedicated to helping businesses and innovators harness the power of decentralized technology.

Blockchain.DEV.co was created to serve the growing demand for secure, transparent, and scalable blockchain applications, enabling startups and enterprises to build custom decentralized solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems. From smart contract automation and tokenization to enterprise blockchain consulting, Blockchain.DEV.co represents DEV’s commitment to staying at the forefront of software innovation.

“At DEV, we’ve always been focused on helping clients build for the future,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DEV. “Blockchain.DEV.co extends that mission—giving businesses the tools to embed trust, transparency, and autonomy directly into their digital ecosystems.”

A Dedicated Hub for Blockchain Innovation

With the launch of Blockchain.DEV.co, DEV brings its established engineering discipline to a rapidly evolving market. The division provides a full suite of blockchain development services, including:

Custom Blockchain Development – Public and private chain deployment across Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Hyperledger.

– Public and private chain deployment across Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Hyperledger. Smart Contract Design & Automation – Secure, audited smart contracts for DeFi platforms and DAOs.

– Secure, audited smart contracts for DeFi platforms and DAOs. Tokenization & NFT Solutions – Asset tokenization, marketplace creation, and on-chain licensing models.

– Asset tokenization, marketplace creation, and on-chain licensing models. Enterprise Blockchain Consulting – End-to-end strategy for blockchain integration in finance, logistics, healthcare, and identity management.

– End-to-end strategy for blockchain integration in finance, logistics, healthcare, and identity management. Web3 Integration & Wallet Development – Bridging Web2 infrastructure with Web3 user experience and wallet technologies.

These services are designed to give clients the flexibility to launch decentralized projects without sacrificing performance, compliance, or scalability.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for blockchain integrations across fintech, logistics, and AI,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Sales at DEV. “Blockchain.DEV.co was built to meet that demand—bringing world-class blockchain engineering, project management, and consulting under one roof.”

Why Now: The Evolution of Decentralized Systems

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain technology. Once limited to cryptocurrency, blockchain now powers enterprise solutions that improve transparency, reduce operational costs, and enhance security across entire supply chains. As tokenized assets and decentralized identities gain traction, DEV’s new platform aims to help organizations translate blockchain’s promise into practical, high-impact software solutions.

Blockchain.DEV.co also positions DEV to expand its partnerships with AI, fintech, and cybersecurity firms—industries increasingly intersecting with blockchain in areas such as automated compliance, smart contract auditing, and data integrity validation.

An Extension of DEV’s Vision

Since its founding, DEV has specialized in custom software solutions that combine strong technical architecture with long-term business strategy. The launch of Blockchain.DEV.co reflects DEV’s continued focus on innovation, helping clients anticipate and adapt to the next wave of digital transformation.

“We’re not just building blockchain applications—we’re building the foundation for how businesses will interact in a decentralized world,” added Nead. “This launch is the first step toward helping companies move from concept to code in the Web3 economy.”

About DEV

DEV is a full-service software development company specializing in custom web, mobile, and AI-driven solutions for startups and enterprises. The company’s blockchain engineering teams design and deploy scalable software systems that power digital transformation across multiple industries.

