DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

LionPost Launches Affordable, Unlimited Ecard Service

ByEthan Lin

Nov 11, 2025

LionPost Launches Affordable, Unlimited Ecard Service

LionPost (lionpost.com), the innovative digital greeting card company, has announced the launch of its new service, which enables users to send an unlimited number of customized ecards for a fraction of the cost of traditional paper cards. With this new offering, customers can create personalized ecards for various occasions and share them without worrying about additional fees.

Founded by Iain Baird, the entrepreneur behind the popular My Talking Pet app, LionPost was developed with the vision of providing an easy, affordable, and environmentally friendly solution for sending digital greetings. As an alternative to the traditional pay-per-send model used by many ecard platforms, LionPost offers a subscription-based service, allowing users to create and send an unlimited number of ecards for a small monthly fee.

The Rise of E-Cards: A Smarter Way to Celebrate

As the cost of postage stamps continues to rise and environmental concerns grow, digital greeting cards are becoming an increasingly popular choice for people looking to send greetings on special occasions. LionPost’s innovative platform allows users to personalize their ecards with custom text and audio messages, and even choose from AI-designed themes tailored for birthdays, weddings, thank you notes, and more.

“I wanted to create a service that is not only affordable but also easy to use. With LionPost, customers can send as many cards as they like, without worrying about postage costs or paying for each send,” said Iain Baird, Founder of LionPost. “It’s about making life simpler, while also providing a solution that benefits the environment by reducing paper waste.”

How It Works: Simple, Fast, and Affordable

LionPost makes it easy for anyone to create and send ecards. The process is simple and quick:

  1. Create the Card: Users can upload their own images, write a personalized message, and even add an audio greeting to make the card extra special.
  2. Share the Link: Once the card is ready, users can instantly share the link with friends, family, or colleagues. No need to worry about waiting for a card to be delivered, everything is immediate.

With its focus on simplicity and speed, LionPost offers a straightforward user experience that is both fun and efficient, making it the ideal choice for anyone looking to send personalized greetings without the hassle.

The Environmental Benefits of Digital Greetings

In an era where sustainability is becoming more important, LionPost’s digital greeting cards provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. By reducing the demand for paper and eliminating the need for postage, users can celebrate special occasions without leaving behind a carbon footprint.

Additionally, LionPost offers users the ability to select AI-generated card designs, ensuring that every ecard is unique, beautifully crafted, and suited to the occasion. These AI themes reflect current trends and can be customized to match the sender’s style.

Affordable Solution for Families and Businesses

With the holiday season approaching, LionPost is positioned to provide a cost-effective solution to families and businesses alike. For individuals, sending multiple ecards for birthdays, holidays, and thank-you notes can add up quickly in terms of cost and effort. LionPost offers a much more affordable alternative, helping users save hundreds of dollars on postage fees.

For businesses, LionPost presents an opportunity to send branded, personalized ecards to clients, customers, and partners at a fraction of the cost of traditional paper cards. This affordable and efficient approach makes LionPost an ideal solution for corporate communication, holiday greetings, or thank-you cards.

About LionPost

LionPost (lionpost.com) is a digital greeting card service designed to simplify and enhance the process of sending personalized ecards. Founded by Iain Baird, the creator of My Talking Pet app, LionPost aims to make sending ecards as easy and affordable as possible. With a focus on user-friendliness, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, LionPost allows customers to send unlimited personalized ecards for a low monthly fee.

Media Contact

Iain Baird
Founder
LionPost
Email: iain@lionpost.com
Website
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Polar Feet Launches New Handcrafted Fleece Footwear Line
Nov 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Rulsky Law Group Announces Rebrand and Central Valley Expansion
Nov 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Natural Desires Soap Company Recognized as Best Natural Soap Company in the U.S. for 2025
Nov 11, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801