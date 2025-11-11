Scribe Hits $1.3 Billion Valuation With New Platform to Identify Where AI Can Deliver ROI

Scribe, a startup focused on documenting enterprise workflows, has raised $75 million in Series C funding, bringing its valuation to $1.3 billion. The funding round, led by StepStone with participation from existing investors Amplify Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Tiger Global, Morado Ventures, and New York Life Ventures, will support the rollout of Scribe Optimize—a new platform designed to help companies pinpoint where automation and AI can provide measurable returns.

The announcement comes as organizations worldwide accelerate AI adoption but continue to struggle with identifying which processes to automate. Scribe co-founder and CEO Jennifer Smith said that most enterprises rely on interviews, workshops, or consultants to map workflows—a process that can take months and still overlook daily operational details.

“Without really knowing how work is done, it is really hard to know where to improve it, where to automate it, where agents can help,” Smith told TechCrunch. “Scribe Optimize mines across workflows for what people are doing when they’re at work and shows, in a single pane of glass, the actual workflows being done, how often, and how long they take.”

Founded in 2019 by Smith and CTO Aaron Podolny, the San Francisco-based company began with Scribe Capture, a tool that automatically generates step-by-step guides of digital processes using browser extensions and desktop applications. These guides, composed of screenshots and text, can be shared internally to improve onboarding, reduce errors, and eliminate repetitive queries. Scribe reports that its Capture users save 35 to 42 hours per person per month and onboard new hires 40% faster.

Scribe has documented over 10 million workflows across 40,000 software applications, with more than 5 million users in 78,000 organizations, including teams at New York Life, T-Mobile, LinkedIn, HubSpot, and Northern Trust. The startup says its tools are now used within 94% of Fortune 500 companies.

The company’s revenue has more than doubled in the past year, though specific figures were not disclosed. Its valuation has increased fivefold since its previous $25 million Series B round. With a current headcount of 120, Scribe plans to double its workforce over the next year as it expands internationally, with its largest markets outside the U.S. being the U.K., Canada, Australia, and Europe.

Smith said Scribe primarily competes not with direct rivals such as Tango, Iorad, UserGuiding, or Spekit, but against manual documentation methods still common across enterprises. “People are still using stopwatches to sit behind somebody and understand what this process is,” she said. “Even now, when it comes to deploying AI agents, the irony is that the process of deploying agents is incredibly manual.”

Scribe Optimize aims to shift that paradigm by giving enterprises data-driven visibility into how work gets done—allowing them to identify which workflows are ripe for automation and which may not deliver value.

Featured image credits: Freepik

