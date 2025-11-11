6sense Founder Amanda Kahlow Raises $30 Million for AI Sales Startup 1mind

Amanda Kahlow, founder of revenue intelligence firm 6sense, has raised $30 million in Series A funding for her new startup 1mind, which builds large language model–powered AI agents designed to handle enterprise sales. The round, led by Battery Ventures with participation from Primary Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Operator Collective, Harmonic Growth Partners, Success Venture Partners, and angel investors from companies including Monday.com, ZoomInfo, Databricks, Box, Gong, Braze, and Verkada, brings 1mind’s total funding to $40 million.

Kahlow, who left 6sense in 2020, told TechCrunch that 1mind’s AI agent, named Mindy, focuses on inbound sales rather than the crowded market of AI tools designed for outbound tasks like sending emails or cold calls. “I’m not playing in outbound,” she said. Mindy instead assists with live sales calls, self-service website interactions, and customer onboarding—roles typically handled by human sales engineers or customer success specialists.

“Our goal is to truly replicate the human experience across go-to-market when you have intent—when buyers are leaning in,” Kahlow said. Mindy can join sales calls to act as a technical expert, guide customers through onboarding, and even close deals autonomously.

Mindy is trained on each company’s proprietary data, including product details and competitive intelligence, and operates using deterministic AI—a controlled framework that minimizes hallucinations by restricting responses to verified corporate materials. The system relies on a combination of underlying large language models from OpenAI and Google Gemini, and when it encounters a question outside its knowledge base, it simply replies that it doesn’t know.

After about a year in the market, 1mind’s AI has been deployed by more than 30 enterprise customers, including HubSpot, LinkedIn, and New Relic. Kahlow said all of them hold annual six-figure contracts rather than experimental budgets. The startup also uses Mindy internally, including during its own fundraising process.

During due diligence, Battery Ventures partner Neeraj Agrawal said investors interacted with an avatar of Kahlow, built with 1mind’s technology, to navigate the company’s data room. “The conversation design is very nuanced, like what case studies it shares and when,” Agrawal said. He noted that conversations with the avatar were detailed enough that participants sometimes forgot they were speaking to AI.

That same avatar is publicly accessible on Kahlow’s LinkedIn page, where users can ask about 1mind’s products or her experiences as a woman in tech. True to its purpose, the AI version of Kahlow consistently redirects conversations toward 1mind’s mission and capabilities.

Kahlow believes AI agents like Mindy will eventually replace many sales functions, from websites to sales engineers and parts of account executive roles. “We’re not there yet where we’re fully replacing the AE,” she said. “We’re replacing the website. We’re replacing the sales engineer, customer success, but that [AE/customer] relationship there is still happening.”

She added that broader trust in AI remains the main barrier to full automation, though she expects that in the future, enterprise-level agent-to-agent transactions will occur without human involvement—just direct exchanges of requirements and data between AI systems.

For now, 1mind employs 44 people and plans to expand to 115, with 71 open roles including for account executives. The company continues to position its AI agents as what Kahlow calls “superhumans”—systems capable of replicating much of the human sales experience while scaling to enterprise-level demand.

Featured image credits: Freepik

