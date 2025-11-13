Airbnb Tests Kitchen Stocking Service With Instacart for U.S. Guests

Airbnb is launching a pilot program with Instacart that allows guests to order groceries directly through the Airbnb app before or during their stay, marking the latest expansion of Airbnb’s push into lifestyle and hospitality services.

The new feature, described by Airbnb as a “kitchen stocking service,” will be tested in Phoenix, Orlando, and Los Angeles starting in January, according to a company help page. Guests will be able to place Instacart orders through Airbnb up to three weeks before check-in, ensuring that groceries are stocked and ready when they arrive.

If participating hosts choose to receive and unpack guests’ grocery deliveries, they will earn $25 per order and a $100 bonus for their first completed order.

“We are regularly testing new product updates, categories, and initiatives in order to provide the best possible experience for our community,” an Airbnb spokesperson said in an email to TechCrunch. “Following the launch of Airbnb Services earlier this year, we will pilot groceries with Instacart in select markets across the U.S. beginning in January.”

Instacart confirmed the collaboration, calling it a way to make guests “feel at home from day one.” The company said it will leverage its retailer network and fulfillment technology to power the grocery delivery system within Airbnb.

The initiative builds on Airbnb Services, introduced in May 2025, which allows users to book extras such as massages, chef-prepared meals, and haircuts during their stay—or even independently of it. The addition of grocery delivery further positions Airbnb to compete with travel platforms like Tripadvisor, Booking.com, Viator, and GetYourGuide, which already offer experience-based services.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has previously said that the Services division could add over $1 billion in annual revenue, expanding the company’s business beyond accommodations.

The Instacart pilot represents Airbnb’s latest effort to deepen engagement with guests and hosts by transforming short-term stays into full-service experiences, blurring the line between traditional vacation rentals and hotel-style hospitality.

Featured image credits: Ivan Radic via Flickr

