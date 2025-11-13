PortaBidets Launches the First True Travel Bidet That Attaches to Any Toilet

PortaBidets Redefines Travel Hygiene with the Launch of The Traveler

PortaBidets, a new Chicago-based startup, has announced the release of The Traveler, the world’s first portable bidet that attaches securely to standard toilets without the need for tools or plumbing. Born from a frustration with existing travel bidet options, The Traveler brings home-level cleanliness to hotels, Airbnbs, RVs, cruise ships, and even family homes. With its innovative design, The Traveler promises a new level of comfort and hygiene for those on the move.

A Solution Born from Frustration

The idea for The Traveler originated with co-founder Steve Weiss, who faced recurring challenges with the portable bidets available on the market. According to Weiss, “I couldn’t find a travel bidet that actually worked like the one I use at home. All the options out there were awkward, weak, and just plain messy.” With years of experience in design and manufacturing through his work with Zacuto, Weiss partnered with co-founder Jens Bogehegn to create a solution that would truly enhance personal hygiene during travel.

Drawing from their extensive background in professional filmmaking equipment, the team turned their focus to personal hygiene on the go. The result is a compact, rechargeable bidet that brings the convenience and cleanliness of home to any toilet, anywhere in the world.

The Traveler: Key Features for the Modern Traveler

Unlike traditional handheld sprayers, squeeze bottles, or collapsible devices, The Traveler offers a secure, toilet-mounted solution that’s easy to set up and use. Key features of the product include:

Toilet-Mounted Design : No need for balancing acts or awkward handheld rinsing; simply mount it to the toilet.

: No need for balancing acts or awkward handheld rinsing; simply mount it to the toilet. Tool-Free Setup : Installs in seconds, completely mess-free.

: Installs in seconds, completely mess-free. USB-C Rechargeable Battery : Offers up to 120 minutes of use per charge, ensuring reliable performance on long trips.

: Offers up to 120 minutes of use per charge, ensuring reliable performance on long trips. Adjustable Pressure : Choose from four levels of pressure, from a gentle rinse to a more powerful clean.

: Choose from four levels of pressure, from a gentle rinse to a more powerful clean. Three Spray Modes : Includes full wash, feminine wash, and enema settings.

: Includes full wash, feminine wash, and enema settings. Compact & Travel-Ready: The entire system fits neatly into its own water reservoir case, making it easy to take anywhere.

The Launch and Early Success on Kickstarter

The Traveler made its debut on Kickstarter, quickly capturing the attention of early adopters. The campaign generated more than 1,500 preorders, validating the market need for a truly portable and functional bidet. “We knew there was a gap in the market for a portable bidet that worked like the one you use at home,” said Bogehegn. “The success of our Kickstarter campaign confirmed that others shared the same frustrations and were ready for a better solution.”

Now in full production, The Traveler is officially available for order at PortaBidets.com , allowing customers to experience the convenience and comfort of a home-level bidet wherever they go.

The PortaBidets Difference: Hygiene and Comfort Anywhere

What sets PortaBidets apart from its competition is its focus on ease of use, powerful performance, and portability. While other travel bidets require awkward handling or are limited in their cleaning power, The Traveler offers a sleek, reliable, and highly effective solution.

“It’s not just about convenience,” says Weiss. “It’s about bringing the comfort of home hygiene on your travels. That’s what makes The Traveler stand out.”

For travelers, The Traveler is designed for anyone looking to maintain high standards of hygiene while on the move. Whether it’s a hotel room, an RV, or a cruise ship, the bidet stays mounted securely and provides a reliable, home-level clean. And for those who prefer their own bidet setup, it can be used in any family home or even at a vacation rental.

The Future of Travel Hygiene

With the official launch of The Traveler, PortaBidets is poised to redefine travel hygiene. By offering a solution that combines design innovation with practical functionality, PortaBidets is setting a new standard for comfort and cleanliness on the go. The company plans to continue expanding its product line, always with the aim of enhancing travel comfort for people worldwide.

PortaBidets is now shipping The Traveler to backers and has opened orders to the public at PortaBidets.com . For more information, including customer reviews, visit their website or follow them on social media for the latest updates.

About PortaBidets

PortaBidets was founded by Steve Weiss and Jens Bogehegn, the creators behind Zacuto, a professional filmmaking brand. The company was established with the goal of improving personal hygiene for travelers, combining years of design experience with a passion for innovation. PortaBidets is based in Chicago and focuses on creating portable hygiene solutions that bring comfort and cleanliness to hotels, Airbnbs, RVs, and beyond.

Media Contact

PortaBidets

Steve Weiss and Jens Bogehegn, Founders

Email: Sales@portabidets.com

Website: www.portabidets.com

Facebook: PortaBidets

Instagram: @PortaBidets

YouTube: PortaBidets