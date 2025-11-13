DMR News

Deepwatch Cuts Dozens of Jobs as Company Shifts Resources Toward AI Automation

ByJolyen

Nov 13, 2025

Cybersecurity company Deepwatch has laid off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring effort tied to expanding its investment in AI and automation. The company, which develops an AI-powered detection and response platform, confirmed the layoffs on Wednesday and described the move as an adjustment to support ongoing technology initiatives.

Deepwatch CEO John DiLullo told TechCrunch by email that the company “is aligning our organization to accelerate our significant investments in AI and automation.” A current employee, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said the layoffs affected between 60 and 80 people from a workforce of roughly 250. A LinkedIn post from someone who said they were part of the cuts also cited a figure of 80. Several former employees — eight in total — announced their departures through LinkedIn posts reviewed by TechCrunch.

The unnamed employee told TechCrunch they believed the company was pursuing projects involving AI and agentic AI, but expressed skepticism about the direction. Deepwatch did not provide further details about how the restructuring will impact current products or internal operations.

The layoffs place Deepwatch among several cybersecurity firms that have reduced staff this year. In May, CrowdStrike cut about 500 employees, or 5% of its workforce, despite posting what it called a record year with $1.38 billion in operating cash flow and $1.07 billion in full-year free cash flow, according to the company’s press release. Other cybersecurity companies that have implemented workforce reductions include Deep Instinct, Otorio, ActiveFence, SkyBox Security, and Sophos.

Featured image credits: Freepik

