Rosewood Recovery Makes Lasting Sobriety Less Out of Reach for More People Than Ever

Rosewood Recovery is empowering adults to overcome substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges through compassionate, individualized care. By combining evidence-based treatment with a deeply supportive environment, Rosewood Recovery helps people rebuild their lives and find long-term recovery that feels truly achievable.

Licensed and accredited by leading behavioral health organizations, Rosewood Recovery focuses on treating the whole person—not just the symptoms of addiction. Every program is tailored to meet each client’s unique needs, blending structure, empathy, and professional guidance to create real, lasting change.

“The decision to seek help is both courageous and deeply personal,” said Lori Gabert, MS, LPC, CAADC, Clinical Program Director at Rosewood Recovery. “Our mission is to meet every individual where they are and walk with them toward healing. Recovery is never a one-size-fits-all process—it’s a journey we’re honored to share with our clients.”

Flexible Levels of Care for Every Stage of Recovery

Rosewood Recovery’s programs offer several levels of outpatient treatment, giving clients the ability to maintain balance in their daily lives while receiving meaningful support:

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): The most structured level of outpatient care, providing daily group sessions and individual therapy to foster accountability and stability.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): A focused, community-based approach that builds connection, resilience, and support through group and individual sessions.

General Outpatient Program (OP): Continued care in a compassionate setting that promotes consistency, self-awareness, and long-term stability.

These flexible options ensure that individuals receive care that aligns with their pace, goals, and responsibilities—without losing sight of recovery.

Personalized, Whole-Person Treatment

Rosewood Recovery treats a wide range of mental health and substance use concerns, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, PTSD, emotional dysregulation, grief, and personality disorders. Each treatment plan is designed with the understanding that healing extends beyond symptom management—it’s about building the confidence, skills, and self-awareness needed for a fulfilling life in recovery.

The center’s approach balances evidence-based therapies with holistic support, emphasizing emotional wellness, life skills, and long-term planning. This helps clients not only recover but also thrive.

About Rosewood Recovery

Rosewood Recovery is a trusted addiction treatment center dedicated to helping adults and their families overcome substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges. With programs built on compassion, safety, and respect, Rosewood Recovery empowers clients to rediscover their strength and create a sustainable foundation for lifelong recovery.

