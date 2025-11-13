Ambitions ABA Brings Personalized, Accessible At-Home ABA Therapy to Families Nationwide

Ambitions ABA is redefining access to quality care with a focus on at-home Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children. The organization provides personalized, science-backed treatment in the comfort of each child’s home — removing the barriers of long waitlists, travel challenges, and complex systems that often delay progress.

For many families, getting started with ABA therapy can feel overwhelming. Ambitions ABA was created to change that — offering a streamlined, family-first experience centered around what matters most: helping every child grow and thrive in their own environment.

“We know how important it is for parents to feel supported and confident,” said Yitz Diena, Founder and COO of Ambitions ABA. “Our mission is to make at-home ABA therapy as accessible and effective as possible — so families can focus on their child’s development, not on logistics.”

Making At-Home ABA Therapy Simple and Supportive

Ambitions ABA’s mission is simple: deliver exceptional, evidence-based at-home ABA therapy while making the process easy for parents. From diagnosis guidance to insurance coordination, the team handles every detail so families can focus on their child’s progress.

Services include:

At-Home ABA Therapy: One-on-one sessions conducted in the child’s familiar environment to maximize comfort, engagement, and learning.

One-on-one sessions conducted in the child’s familiar environment to maximize comfort, engagement, and learning. Individualized Treatment Plans: Created by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to match each child’s strengths, challenges, and goals.

Created by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to match each child’s strengths, challenges, and goals. Parent & Family Training: Personalized coaching that helps caregivers reinforce positive behaviors and progress at home.

Personalized coaching that helps caregivers reinforce positive behaviors and progress at home. Comprehensive Support: From initial assessment through ongoing therapy coordination, Ambitions ABA provides end-to-end guidance and care.

Led by Experienced Professionals

The clinical team is led by Meghan, Lead BCBA, who brings over 15 years of expertise in Applied Behavior Analysis. With a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology specializing in ABA, she has extensive experience providing at-home and in-clinic services. Meghan is passionate about mentoring clinicians, refining therapy processes, and helping children reach meaningful developmental milestones.

A Vision for Empowered Families

Ambitions ABA believes every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential — and that parents deserve a process that’s supportive, transparent, and empowering.

“Our vision is to help parents feel confident and connected throughout their child’s journey,” said Diena. “Every family should have access to the care, guidance, and peace of mind they need to help their child succeed.”

Families interested in learning more about at-home ABA therapy with Ambitions ABA can visit www.ambitionsaba.com to get started or speak directly with an intake specialist.

About Ambitions ABA

Ambitions ABA provides personalized at-home ABA therapy for children with autism and behavioral needs. The organization’s team of licensed BCBAs and experienced therapists delivers evidence-based care designed to build skills, confidence, and independence — while supporting families every step of the way.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.ambitionsaba.com .