Yellow Bus ABA Expands Access to Personalized ABA Therapy for Children and Families

Yellow Bus ABA is transforming how families experience autism therapy through compassionate, personalized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) programs. Focused on helping children build social skills, gain independence, and achieve meaningful milestones, Yellow Bus ABA delivers care that meets every child where they are—at home, in school, or in supportive therapy centers.

Grounded in the belief that every child’s journey is unique, Yellow Bus ABA designs therapy plans that reflect each child’s individual strengths, challenges, and interests.

“We focus on making therapy meaningful and practical for every child,” said Estelle Parnes, Executive Clinical Director at Yellow Bus ABA. “When families, therapists, and educators all work together toward shared goals, the results are transformative and lasting.”

Comprehensive ABA Services for Every Stage of Growth

Yellow Bus ABA’s programs are designed to support children and young adults at every developmental stage, with flexible and inclusive options:

Home-Based Therapy: Personalized sessions delivered in the comfort and familiarity of home.

Center-Based ABA Therapy: One-on-one sessions in structured, engaging environments designed for learning and growth.

Early Childhood Intervention: Programs that help young children overcome developmental challenges and strengthen early learning.

Pediatric, Adolescent & Young Adult ABA Therapy: Tailored programs that build communication, behavioral, and social skills.

Transition to Adulthood Programs: Helping teens and young adults prepare for independence, career readiness, and daily living.

Social Skills Groups: Structured, supportive activities that encourage confidence, friendship, and community engagement.

Yellow Bus ABA emphasizes coordination of care by collaborating closely with families, teachers, and schools—ensuring that progress extends beyond therapy sessions into everyday life.

Empowering Families Through Evidence-Based Care

At the heart of Yellow Bus ABA’s approach is a team of licensed Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and dedicated therapists who bring expertise and empathy to every session. Each program is rooted in proven ABA methods while encouraging emotional connection, motivation, and long-term growth.

The organization’s mission is simple: to empower families and children with the tools, confidence, and support needed to reach their full potential.

About Yellow Bus ABA

Yellow Bus ABA is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy dedicated to helping children and young adults with autism achieve meaningful progress. With evidence-based programs delivered in home, school, and center settings, the team focuses on communication, behavior development, and life skills—helping families build brighter futures together.

For more information, visit www.yellowbusaba.com .