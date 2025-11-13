Jiangsu Federation of Literary and Art Circles Delegation Visits France and Italy: “Art · Jiangsu” Unlocks New Expressions for Sino-European Cultural Dialogue

From October 29 to November 3, a delegation from the Jiangsu Federation of Literary and Art Circles visited France and Italy, launching a series of cultural exchange activities under the theme “Art · Jiangsu.” The delegation included He Chao, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Secretary of the Secretariat of the Jiangsu Federation of Literary and Art Circles; Tang Jian, Director of the Arts Department and First-Level Researcher; Sun Zhibing, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Jiangsu Quyi Artists Association; Wang Lihua, Senior Arts and Crafts Artist (Researcher-level); Gu Tao, Senior Arts and Crafts Artist; and Chen Xuhui, Senior Arts and Crafts Artist, showcased the unique charm of Jiangsu’s outstanding traditional arts to audiences in France and Italy, engaging in meaningful exchanges with cultural institutions in both countries.

During their visit to France, the delegation curated the “Art · Jiangsu” exhibition and exchange event at ESLAP – École Supérieure Libre d’Art de Paris, featuring Jiangsu’s traditional arts. The event was attended by Professor Alice and Deputy Dean Alexandre Corte from ESLAP; M. Arnault Garcia, Honorary President of the French Designers’ Federation and President of the French Multimedia Arts Association; Ms. Melanie Lan, President of the French Multicultural Arts (MMA) Association; Ms. Merry Jim Fily, artist from Senegal; Yan Wenqi, certified senior expert in the French art market and promotion; Zhou Deyan, independent videographer and contracted cameraman for CGTN (China Global Television Network); Chen Zhiqi, President of YihuaSi – ASSOCIATION D’ART CHINE-FRANCE; Li Xinwei, Secretary-General of YihuaSi; and Xie Yu, Vice President of YihuaSi.

During the Sino-French Cultural Salon, representatives from both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on the contemporary inheritance of traditional arts and cross-cultural communication. The dialogue fostered mutual understanding and uncovered new avenues for artistic resonance.

“Art · Jiangsu” — Jiangsu Traditional Arts Exchange and Exhibition Event (France)

At the Sino-French Intangible Cultural Heritage Art Workshop, from the delicate stitches of Suzhou embroidery, to the refined craftsmanship of Yixing clay teapots, and the intricate artistry of crystal carving, the workshop showcased the skill, creativity, and cultural depth behind each heritage art form. Through four engaging segments—technique demonstrations, hands-on participation, display of results, and expert commentary—French participants experienced the exquisite charm of Jiangsu’s traditional arts in an immersive setting.

In addition, the delegation visited cultural institutions in France. While visiting Yi Leyi Chinese Tea Studio, the two sides held a deep cultural dialogue centered around tea culture. They explored ways to integrate Jiangsu’s rich visual heritage elements into the tea industry and tea arts.

At the Paris Branch of the Sichuan International Communication Center, both parties discussed the feasibility of establishing a “Jiangsu Cultural Promotion Hub” in Europe, with the aim of creating a dedicated space for showcasing Jiangsu’s intangible cultural heritage.

During the visit to the YihuaSi – ASSOCIATION D’ART CHINE-FRANCE, discussions focused on collaborative initiatives such as jointly curating intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, facilitating mutual visits between cultural inheritors, and launching dialogues on artistic innovation.

During their visit to the China National Tourism Office in France and the L’ASSOCIATION D’ECHANGES ARTISTIQUES FRANCO-CHINOIS (AEAFC), the Jiangsu delegation engaged in a roundtable discussion attended by Zhang Haomiao, Director of the China National Tourism Office in Paris; Corinne Picaut, Director of Culture and Tourism for the Melun Val de Seine; Jean-François Robinet, Honorary Mayor of Samois-sur-Seine, Councilor of Seine-et-Marne, and former Councilor of the Île-de-France Regional Council; as well as key representatives from AEAFC, including President Qian Meirong, Vice President Ye Fenling, Executive Vice President Gao Lei, Marketing Director Gu Jiajun, General Secretary Zhang Xiaofan, Director of Public Relations Xu Weiliang, and Director of the Publicity Liu Meili.

The delegation actively engaged in discussions to learn from AEAFC’s extensive experience. Based on this exchange, both parties expressed interest in future collaborations, such as joint academic forums and localized promotional campaigns, aiming to expand the influence of Jiangsu’s arts through French media and networks.

Delegation Visit to the China National Tourism Office in France and L’ASSOCIATION D’ECHANGES ARTISTIQUES FRANCO-CHINOIS (AEAFC)

During their time in Italy, the delegation engaged in collaborative discussions with the Italian Association for Asian Art and Culture. Both parties held in-depth conversations on showcasing Jiangsu’s intangible cultural heritage—particularly Suzhou embroidery and Yixing clay art—in Italy’s renowned cultural cities such as Milan and Venice. The talks focused on developing practical exhibition pathways for these heritage arts, leveraging the association’s professional expertise in cross-cultural curation and its well-established operational framework. The collaboration laid a solid foundation for the future implementation of “Art · Jiangsu” initiatives in Italy.

At the Scuola internazionale musicale di Milano, the “Art · Jiangsu” — Jiangsu Traditional Arts Exchange and Exhibition Event became another highlight of the delegation’s visit to Italy. The event was attended by Emiliana Parenzi, President of the School, and Ilario Nicotra, Musical Professor at the School, among others. The Sino-Italian cultural exchange showcase featured a variety of formats to present the unique charm of Jiangsu’s traditional arts.

The Sino-Italian Intangible Cultural Heritage Arts Workshop centered around three of Jiangsu’s most iconic traditional crafts: Suzhou embroidery, Yixing clay teapots, and crystal carving. Participants experienced the warmth and strength of these heritage skills through hands-on engagement, while further bridging the gap between Chinese and Italian cultures through mutual exchange.

The Jiangsu Federation of Literary and Art Circles’ visit to France and Italy was not just an exchange of art—it marked a significant step forward for the internationalization of the “Art · Jiangsu” brand.

Looking ahead, the “Art · Jiangsu” brand will continue to deepen cultural exchange and cooperation with countries around the world, and position Jiangsu’s traditional arts as “cultural ambassadors” connecting China and the world—contributing Jiangsu’s strength to the advancement of global civilization.