Nawaz Brothers Expand Culinary Empire with New Dallas Venture and Prestigious Award Recognition

Nawaz Brothers, renowned for their Parisian restaurant Mayfair Garden, are launching a Mediterranean-Indian fusion restaurant in Dallas. This expansion is marked by the recent recognition of their restaurant, Le French Kabab, winning the Evergreen Award for Best Mediterranean-Indian Fusion Dining Experience in Dallas of 2025.

Nawaz Brothers Launch New Culinary Venture in Dallas

Noman and Farhan Nawaz, the celebrated brothers behind Mayfair Garden, Paris’s premier Indian-Pakistani fine dining restaurant, are expanding their culinary empire to the United States. After achieving significant acclaim in France, the brothers are now preparing to launch their new project in the heart of downtown Dallas. Known for their sophisticated approach to Indian cuisine, the Nawaz brothers are introducing a street-inspired Mediterranean-Indian fusion concept, marking their first venture in the US. This new chapter is a strategic expansion, blending the tradition and craftsmanship that have made Mayfair Garden a Parisian favorite, with the fast-paced, accessible dining culture of Dallas.

A Journey from Paris to Dallas

Chef Noman Nawaz’s culinary journey began under the guidance of Michelin-starred chefs in France. From there, he honed his skills in London, mastering the nuances of Indian cuisine in one of the world’s culinary capitals. The experience gained in both countries shaped his approach to fine dining, culminating in the creation of Mayfair Garden, a highly regarded restaurant that elevated Indian and Pakistani food to a new level in Paris.

Farhan Nawaz, his brother and business partner, brought the operational expertise needed to turn their shared vision into reality. The brothers’ combined focus on quality, customer service, and authentic flavors established Mayfair Garden as one of France’s top Indian fine-dining destinations. Now, their expertise and vision are making their way to the United States, where they aim to bring their signature style of dining to a wider audience.

A New Era in Dallas: Mediterranean-Indian Fusion

The Dallas restaurant, currently in its soft opening phase, will officially open in December. Unlike their Paris flagship, which is known for its formal ambiance, the Dallas venture will embrace a more casual dining experience while maintaining the high standards of quality and craftsmanship. The menu will feature a fusion of Mediterranean and Indian flavors, creating a unique dining experience that reflects the Nawaz brothers’ ability to innovate while staying true to their heritage.

“Opening a restaurant in Dallas allows us to explore new flavors, local ingredients, and cultural influences,” says Noman Nawaz. “While the format may differ from Mayfair Garden, we are committed to delivering the same level of quality and attention to detail that our customers have come to expect.”

Crafting a Distinct Culinary Identity

The Nawaz brothers’ ability to blend cultural influences is evident in the creation of Mayfair Garden and its menu. Their Parisian clientele, a mix of Middle Eastern travelers and international guests, helped shape their understanding of global tastes and fine dining preferences. In Dallas, they will continue to honor those influences while adapting their offerings to local preferences, ensuring a truly unique experience.

For the Dallas opening, the Nawaz brothers are committed to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, alongside the distinctive spice blends that have defined their cuisine in Paris. Seasonal menu changes will reflect Texan produce availability, ensuring that each dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients available.

A Vision Beyond Restaurants

For Noman and Farhan, this expansion is not just about opening new restaurants, it’s about creating an experience that resonates with people around the world. “We are not just building restaurants; we are creating memories,” says Farhan Nawaz. “Our Paris location taught us that Indian and Pakistani cuisine can shine in fine dining. Now, we are excited to bring that experience to Dallas in a new and accessible way.”

The Nawaz brothers are confident that their approach to fine dining will thrive in the dynamic food scene of Dallas. Their goal is to build something memorable, whether in Paris or Dallas, that celebrates the art of culinary craftsmanship and the spirit of family.

Award-Winning Recognition for Le French Kabab

In an exciting development, Le French Kabab, the Nawaz brothers’ latest restaurant venture, has been honored with the prestigious Evergreen Award for Best Mediterranean-Indian Fusion Dining Experience in Dallas of 2025 . This accolade highlights the restaurant’s unique ability to combine Mediterranean and Indian flavors in a way that reimagines fine dining with bold, exciting results.

Awarded by the Evergreen Awards, the recognition underscores the Nawaz brothers’ commitment to culinary excellence, creativity, and authenticity. The selection process praised Le French Kabab for its product excellence, service quality, and its impact on the Dallas food scene, marking the restaurant as a standout in a competitive market. This prestigious honor builds on the Nawaz brothers’ already impressive legacy in Paris and sets the stage for their continued success in the U.S.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition,” says Noman Nawaz. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our team and the dedication we put into every dish. We are excited to continue sharing our passion for Mediterranean-Indian fusion with the Dallas community.”

About Nawaz Brothers’ Culinary Ventures

The Nawaz brothers, Noman and Farhan, are the founders of Mayfair Garden, a renowned Indian-Pakistani fine dining restaurant in Paris. Noman, a trained chef with experience in Michelin-starred kitchens, has built a reputation for innovative Indian cuisine, while Farhan handles the operational and strategic direction of their ventures. Together, they have successfully redefined the fine dining experience by blending traditional Indian flavors with modern culinary techniques. Their latest venture in Dallas marks the beginning of their international expansion, bringing their unique culinary vision to new markets.

