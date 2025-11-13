DMR News

Linktour’s Lightweight EVs Promise Cleaner, Quieter City Streets

Nov 13, 2025

As cities worldwide implement low-emission zones and strive to reduce congestion and pollution, Linktour Automotive is positioning its new EV series as a direct solution. The vehicles’ zero-local-emission electric drivetrain is just one part of their environmental proposition.

The significant reduction in weight, achieved through advanced aluminum construction, means the vehicles consume less energy to operate, thereby reducing the load on the electrical grid and the associated indirect emissions. Furthermore, the use of recycled materials in production lessens the resource depletion and manufacturing pollution associated with new vehicles.

Another often-overlooked benefit is noise pollution reduction. The quiet operation of the electric motor, enhanced by the advanced flat wire design, contributes to a more peaceful urban soundscape. By offering a mobility option that is clean, efficient, and quiet, Linktour aligns directly with the sustainability goals of modern municipalities, presenting its vehicles as tools for building more livable, people-centric cities.

