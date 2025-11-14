Google Adds New ‘Images’ Tab to Mobile App in Push Toward Personalized Visual Inspiration

Google is rolling out a dedicated “Images” tab in its mobile Search app for iOS and Android, a feature positioned to offer users a curated feed of visual inspiration and potentially challenge platforms like Pinterest. The new icon, located at the bottom of the app, will display images updated daily and personalized to a user’s interests.

Google said the feature is designed to help people gather visual ideas for tasks such as trip planning, party hosting, home decorating or exploring fashion. These same activities are among the primary reasons users browse Pinterest or image-heavy social platforms like Instagram. In the new tab, users can scroll through curated images, search for others and save items to their Collections.

The introduction of the tab also creates a new engagement opportunity for the company, which has faced increased pressure from AI-driven products encroaching on search and advertising. Google has been testing an ads carousel in the mobile image tab, suggesting that advertising could appear within this new surface as the feature matures.

Google’s history with image-saving tools dates back to 2018, when it introduced its Collections feature that let people save websites, products and map locations from search. The updated Images tab narrows the focus to photography and visual content rather than broader bookmarking.

The company said the new tab will roll out to U.S. users over the next few weeks, with no timeline provided for international availability.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.