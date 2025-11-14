VitalTrak MD Expands Access to Personalized, On-the-Go Healthcare for Adults and Seniors

VitalTrak MD is reimagining what modern healthcare can look like — one patient at a time.

Imagine having a healthcare team that comes directly to each patient, guiding every step of their wellness journey, tracking progress, and keeping motivation high. VitalTrak MD makes this possible with personalized care for older adults and patients who want results without the hassle of constant clinic visits. With a hybrid model combining in-person and virtual support, individuals receive expert guidance for weight loss, chronic care, or general wellness — without ever feeling alone.

A Doctor Who Understands What Personalized Care Really Means

At the heart of VitalTrak MD’s mission is Dr. Hillel Peltz, founder of HealthCure Concierge and a physician with more than 20 years of experience in internal and emergency medicine. His approach focuses on prevention, wellness, and sustainable lifestyle change — all grounded in compassion and personal connection.

“I wanted to spend more time with patients and treat them like family,” said Dr. Peltz. “Every individual deserves care that fits their life and their goals.”

Dr. Peltz also brings a rare personal perspective to his work.

“As a former bariatric patient, I understand how challenging weight management can be,” he shared. “That’s why I focus on nutrition, lifestyle, and sustainable results for each patient.”

How VitalTrak MD Supports Health and Wellness

VitalTrak MD’s care model goes beyond traditional medicine, offering structure, accountability, and motivation for long-term success. Each program is customized around the patient’s goals, supported by continuous communication and monitoring.

Services include:

Concierge Care for Seniors: Personalized attention focused on convenience, independence, and long-term wellness.

Personalized attention focused on convenience, independence, and long-term wellness. Smart Weight Loss: Guidance that combines medical expertise with real-world, sustainable strategies.

Guidance that combines medical expertise with real-world, sustainable strategies. Remote Telehealth: Secure virtual visits connecting patients to their care team from the comfort of home.

Secure virtual visits connecting patients to their care team from the comfort of home. 6-Month Guided Program: Structured coaching with regular check-ins, lab monitoring, and lifestyle planning.

Structured coaching with regular check-ins, lab monitoring, and lifestyle planning. Medicare-Focused Primary Care: Accessible, insurance-supported programs designed for older adults.

“Our goal is simple,” Dr. Peltz explained. “We empower patients to take charge of their health, feel better, and improve their quality of life.”

Empowering Patients to Thrive

Whether it’s managing chronic conditions, losing weight sustainably, or simply building healthier habits, VitalTrak MD puts patients at the center of care. The organization’s blend of convenience, expertise, and empathy ensures that patients receive guidance that fits their lives — not the other way around.

Each step of the journey is supported by a care team that listens, adapts, and celebrates progress — proving that personalized medicine can be both accessible and deeply human.

About VitalTrak MD

VitalTrak MD provides personalized healthcare through a hybrid care model that combines in-person and virtual visits. Founded by Dr. Hillel Peltz, the practice focuses on preventive health, chronic disease management, and weight loss support — all designed to make care more flexible, convenient, and patient-centered.

By merging technology with compassion, VitalTrak MD empowers adults and seniors to take control of their health and live well, wherever they are.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.vitaltrakmd.com.