Scento Invests €25M to Revolutionize European Luxury Perfume Discovery and Transform Online Fragrance Shopping at Scale

Paris-Based Fragrance Technology Leader Commits to 3-Year Investment in AI-Driven Personalization, Authenticated Supply Network, and Digital Perfumery Innovation Across 19 European Markets

PARIS, FRANCE – Scento, Europe’s premium fragrance discovery retailer, today announced a €25 million strategic investment to revolutionize how European consumers discover, experience, and purchase designer and niche fragrances online. Headquartered at the prestigious Place Vendôme in Paris – the historic epicenter of haute parfumerie – Scento is deploying capital to transform the €19 billion European fragrance market through authenticated supply partnerships, AI-driven scent personalization, and proprietary machine learning technology.

The investment accelerates Scento’s expansion across all 19 European markets, deepens the continent’s largest authenticated catalog of over 2,000 designer perfume brands and niche luxury fragrance houses, and scales proprietary AI recommendation algorithms that match individual customers with personalized scent profiles based on olfactory preferences, lifestyle patterns, and seasonal mood variations.

“The legacy perfume industry optimized for single-bottle loyalty and repeat purchases of the same fragrance. Modern consumers don’t live that way – our identities, preferences, and daily rituals are fluid,” said Sebastian Dobrincu, Co-Founder and CEO of Scento. “Scento builds the future of luxury fragrance retail by respecting this natural fluidity. We combine authenticated supply chains with AI-powered fragrance discovery to deliver the right premium scent at the right moment. Discovery feels personal, intelligent, and effortless – customers return because our platform adapts to their evolving taste, not because we’ve locked them into rigid subscription models.”

Addressing Critical Friction in the €19 Billion European Fragrance Market

The European luxury perfume and fragrance market—valued at €19 billion in 2025 and projected to grow at a 2.69% CAGR through 2030—has historically suffered from significant e-commerce friction. Online perfume shopping faces notoriously high return rates and customer uncertainty due to the inability to physically experience scent before purchase. Scento’s breakthrough model eliminates this barrier by combining authenticated fragrance sampling with AI-driven olfactory profiling, creating a trusted digital pathway from initial scent discovery to full-size luxury bottle purchase.

Unlike traditional perfume retailers and fragrance subscription boxes, Scento leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms to analyze individual scent preferences, skin chemistry compatibility, seasonal preferences, occasion-based needs, and fragrance family affinities. This AI-powered personalization engine processes thousands of data points across designer fragrances, niche perfume houses, and independent artisanal creators to deliver hyper-personalized fragrance recommendations that evolve with each customer interaction.

Strategic Investment Priorities: Technology, Authentication, and Market Expansion

Scento’s €25 million investment funds three strategic growth initiatives designed to cement the company’s position as Europe’s definitive luxury fragrance discovery destination:

Authenticated Supply Network Expansion: Scaling direct partnerships with over 2,000 verified designer perfume brands and niche luxury fragrance houses—from prestigious Parisian maisons and heritage Italian perfumers to emerging independent artisanal creators—ensuring 100% authenticity verification and eliminating counterfeit risk in online perfume retail. AI-Driven Fragrance Discovery at Scale: Deploying advanced machine learning infrastructure across all 19 European markets to power personalized scent profiling, olfactory preference mapping, real-time recommendation algorithms, and predictive fragrance matching that adapts to seasonal trends, occasion-based needs, and individual lifestyle evolution. Next-Generation Perfume E-Commerce Infrastructure: Building technology systems to support multi-market digital perfumery operations, including localized scent discovery experiences, authenticated sampling logistics, full-bottle conversion optimization, and premium customer service tailored to luxury fragrance shoppers across diverse European markets.

World-Record Innovation: First Brand Launched at 41,000 Feet

Scento recently achieved a World Record as the first startup launched at 41,000 feet altitude aboard a private jet – a symbolic yet powerful statement about the company’s ambition for speed, elevation, and category leadership in revolutionizing European luxury perfume retail, with a focus on portability and travel-oriented consumers. This unprecedented high-altitude brand launch reflects Scento’s commitment to breaking traditional boundaries in the fragrance industry and reimagining how premium perfume discovery happens in the digital age.

The same bold, boundary-pushing approach now drives Scento’s aggressive European Union expansion, deeper authentication partnerships with prestigious fragrance houses and niche perfumers, and an uncompromising standard for authenticity, quality, and trust in the online luxury perfume market.

Transforming Fragrance Discovery Through AI and Authenticated Access

Scento’s platform replaces the outdated model of blind perfume purchases and generic subscription boxes with an intelligent, adaptive fragrance discovery journey. The company’s proprietary AI technology analyzes olfactory profiles, skin chemistry variables, scent longevity preferences, fragrance concentration needs (eau de parfum, extrait de parfum, eau de toilette), seasonal adaptation patterns, and occasion-specific requirements to curate personalized recommendations from Europe’s most extensive authenticated catalog.

Key platform capabilities include:

Olfactory Preference Mapping : AI-powered scent profiling that identifies individual fragrance families (floral, woody, oriental, fresh, chypre, fougère), note preferences (top notes, heart notes, base notes), and intensity tolerances

: AI-powered scent profiling that identifies individual fragrance families (floral, woody, oriental, fresh, chypre, fougère), note preferences (top notes, heart notes, base notes), and intensity tolerances Authenticated Designer & Niche Access : Curated selection spanning iconic luxury maisons, emerging niche perfumers, independent artisanal creators, and exclusive limited-edition releases

: Curated selection spanning iconic luxury maisons, emerging niche perfumers, independent artisanal creators, and exclusive limited-edition releases Seasonal & Occasion Intelligence : Machine learning algorithms that recommend summer fragrances versus winter scents, daytime office-appropriate perfumes versus evening signature scents, and special occasion fragrances

: Machine learning algorithms that recommend summer fragrances versus winter scents, daytime office-appropriate perfumes versus evening signature scents, and special occasion fragrances Discovery-First Membership Model: Replacing rigid subscriptions with flexible fragrance exploration that prioritizes genuine discovery, sampling confidence, and informed full-bottle purchasing decisions

About Scento: Redefining European Luxury Perfume Retail

Scento is a technology-driven luxury fragrance discovery platform and premium perfume retailer serving customers across 19 European markets. Founded in 2024 and headquartered at Place Vendôme in Paris – the historic home of haute parfumerie and French luxury – Scento combines authenticated supply partnerships with AI-led olfactory curation and a member experience built for trust, discovery, and repeat engagement.

The company offers Europe’s largest authenticated selection of designer perfumes and niche luxury fragrances, spanning cult-favorite independent labels, heritage French perfume houses, Italian artisanal creators, and contemporary olfactory innovators. By replacing blind online perfume purchases with data-informed, AI-personalized scent discovery, Scento empowers European consumers to build sophisticated, evolving fragrance wardrobes that reflect their authentic identities and lifestyles.

Scento is committed to investing €25 million over the next three years to revolutionize the online perfume market, democratize access to authenticated luxury fragrances, and establish new standards for digital perfumery excellence across Europe.

More Information

To explore Scento’s AI-driven fragrance discovery platform, browse Europe’s largest authenticated collection of designer and niche luxury perfumes, and experience personalized scent recommendations, visit https://www.scento.com.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or investor relations:

Email: contact@scento.com

Phone: +33757827696

Location: Paris, France

https://thenewsfront.com/scento-invests-e25m-to-revolutionize-european-luxury-perfume-discovery-and-transform-online-fragrance-shopping-at-scale/

Place Vendôme

Paris

Île-de-France

France

+33757827696

https://www.scento.com