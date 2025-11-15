Smodin Makes Its AI Detector Free for Student Finals Season to Promote Academic Transparency

Smodin, a global leader in AI-powered writing and research tools, announced today that its Smodin AI Detector will be completely free for a limited time during the global student finals season. The initiative is designed to make AI transparency accessible to everyone, students, educators, content creators, and businesses, allowing anyone to instantly check whether a piece of text was generated by artificial intelligence.



For a limited time, users can access the Smodin AI Detector at no cost, no registration, login, or payment required. The tool supports over 30 languages and provides instant AI detection results, including detailed confidence scores that show the likelihood a text was written by AI.

More About the Tool

The Smodin AI Detector identifies content produced by leading AI models such as GPT-4, GPT-5, Claude, and Gemini. Using advanced linguistic analysis, it examines patterns, probability distributions, and unnatural phrasing to accurately determine AI authorship. This makes it a valuable resource for ensuring the authenticity of academic, journalistic, and professional writing.

Why Now

As generative AI tools become increasingly common in classrooms and workplaces, verifying originality has become critical for maintaining academic honesty and professional trust. By offering the AI Detector for free, Smodin aims to help educators and organizations prepare for a new academic season while supporting open, responsible AI use.

“Transparency is essential in the era of AI,” said Shawn Sheikh, Co-Founder of Smodin. “By making our AI Detector free, we’re empowering people everywhere to understand how AI impacts their writing, and ensure their work reflects their true voice.”

Smodin’s Broader Vision

Beyond AI detection, Smodin provides a full suite of AI writing tools designed to enhance creativity and integrity, not replace them. Its platform includes the AI Humanizer, AI Rewriter, and AI Plagiarism Checker to help users write better, research smarter, and maintain originality. Smodin’s mission is to make responsible AI use available to all, promoting education, transparency, and innovation.



Users can try the free Smodin AI Detector today. The offer is available throughout the global student finals season, providing users with free access during one of the most important academic periods of the year.