Raptis Rare Books Announces Holiday 2024 Catalog of Fine Editions

Raptis Rare Books Launches Holiday 2024 Catalog

Raptis Rare Books, an esteemed antiquarian book firm specializing in fine first editions, signed and inscribed books, and landmark works across all fields, has launched its Holiday 2024 Catalog. The catalog, featuring a selection of rare and historically significant books, provides book collectors and enthusiasts with an exceptional opportunity to acquire rare works and meaningful gifts for the season.

Holiday 2024 Catalog Highlights

This year’s catalog showcases some of the most extraordinary finds in the rare book world. Included among the offerings are an uncommon “Breeches” Bible, printed by Christopher Barker with a fictitious 1599 publication date, and a rare second American edition of The Federalist that is the first to attribute its authorship to Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay.

Other significant works featured in the catalog include a scarce first edition of Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, a fine first edition of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, and a first edition of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden from the library of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Additionally, there is a remarkable first edition of The Story of Ferdinand, a review copy inscribed by the author Munro Leaf.

A History of Exceptional Books

For over two decades, Raptis Rare Books has built a reputation for offering a selection of rare and unique books in exceptional condition. The company specializes in first editions, signed books, and landmark works that have significant cultural and historical value. With an unwavering passion for preserving literary treasures, Raptis Rare Books helps collectors build libraries of the highest caliber.

Creating a Legacy Through Books

Raptis Rare Books is not just about collecting rare editions – it is about creating a legacy. The firm invites readers, collectors, and bibliophiles to explore the vast world of book collecting, from starting a small collection of first editions to building a beautiful personal library. Every item in the catalog is an opportunity to preserve culture, history, and tradition by owning a significant piece of literary history.

Whether for personal enrichment or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one, Raptis Rare Books can help you acquire rare books that will become cherished heirlooms for generations to come. “Our expertise and passion for rare books are at the heart of everything we do,” says Matthew Raptis, the founder. “We are excited to present our Holiday 2024 Catalog, offering collectors the opportunity to add remarkable works to their libraries.”

Catalogs Available Online and in Print

In addition to the printed catalog, Raptis Rare Books offers digital versions for easy browsing. The catalog can be accessed online via their website, and clients can request printed copies for a more traditional browsing experience. This is an excellent opportunity to explore some of the finest rarities in the world of rare books and documents.

The Joy of Gift Giving with Rare Books

As the holiday season approaches, Raptis Rare Books provides the perfect gift for book lovers. With its wide range of rare books, the firm makes it possible to find thoughtful and meaningful gifts for friends, family, or colleagues. The Holiday 2024 Catalog features not only rare books but also inspires finding that perfect gift.

Customers can also take advantage of the firm’s free gift wrapping and worldwide shipping services. Whether purchasing a rare edition of a classic work or a first edition of a modern literary masterpiece, Raptis Rare Books ensures that every gift arrives beautifully packaged and presented.

About Raptis Rare Books

Raptis Rare Books is a premier antiquarian book firm based in Palm Beach, Florida, specializing in fine first editions, signed and inscribed books, and landmark works from a variety of fields, including literature, science, economics, and history. The company prides itself on providing exceptional service to collectors and bibliophiles worldwide. Since its founding over 20 years ago, Raptis Rare Books has become renowned for its expertise, carefully curated collection, and dedication to preserving cultural treasures.

Media Contact

Matthew Raptis

Founder, Raptis Rare Books

Phone: (561) 508-3479

Email: mail@raptisrarebooks.com

