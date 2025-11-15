Solensis Launches Science Backed Longevity Solutions to Help Americans Take Control of Their Biological Age

A Bridge Between Longevity Science and Self-Care

Solensis, founded by Dr. Marion Gruffaz, a PhD in Cellular Biology, is redefining the longevity space by bringing advanced scientific research into the realm of accessible consumer products. With an academic foundation in cancer biology and years of research at the University of Southern California, Dr. Gruffaz has translated her scientific knowledge into high-quality, evidence-based products that help people take control of their biological age.

By focusing on cellular science, Solensis emphasizes the importance of slowing and even supporting the reversal of biological signs of aging through scientifically-backed products. The company’s mission is to provide consumers with real, measurable solutions to improve their long-term health and vitality, rooted in transparency, research validation, and scientific integrity. Unlike wellness brands built on marketing trends, Solensis stands firm on peer-reviewed research and pharmaceutical-grade quality standards.

Solensis NMN Powder: The Science of Longevity

At the heart of Solensis’ offerings is the Solensis NMN Powder, a pharmaceutical-grade product designed to boost NAD+ levels in the body. NAD+ (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a key molecule essential for DNA repair, cellular energy production, and healthy aging. Research has shown that NAD+ levels naturally decline as we age, contributing to fatigue, cognitive decline, and the gradual deterioration of cellular function. Solensis NMN Powder is one of the few products on the market with >99% purity, third-party tested, and made in the USA to ensure consumers receive a premium, scientifically validated supplement.

“By increasing NAD+ levels in the body, the NMN Powder offers a natural way to support cellular function and energy production, which can have profound implications for aging,” says Dr. Gruffaz. “Research shows that supporting NAD+ production helps maintain cellular vitality, the foundation of healthy aging.”

Solensis’ NMN Powder is backed by peer-reviewed research, setting it apart from other products that may lack scientific validation. Through rigorous testing and transparency, Solensis provides Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for every batch of product, allowing consumers to verify the purity and quality of what they’re taking. Users typically report increased energy levels, improved mental clarity, and better overall vitality within 2-3 weeks of consistent use.

Innovage Skincare: The Inside-Out Approach to Cellular Aging

In addition to its NMN Powder, Solensis is revolutionizing the skincare market with its Innovage skincare line. This collection combines the same pharmaceutical-grade NMN molecule used in their supplement with resveratrol and hyaluronic acid to rejuvenate the skin at the cellular level. Formulated in Canada with the highest quality ingredients, the Innovage skincare products apply the science of cellular aging topically to help repair and rejuvenate the skin from the outside in.

“Our Innovage line takes the same principles we apply in our supplements and brings them directly to the skin, offering a comprehensive inside-out approach to healthy aging,” Dr. Gruffaz explains. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to cellular science, helping people age gracefully both inside and out.”

The Innovage skincare line reflects Solensis’ comprehensive view of aging, emphasizing the power of cellular regeneration in multiple forms. Users report visible improvements in skin texture, reduced fine lines, and enhanced radiance, results that reflect the products’ ability to work at the cellular level.

Setting Solensis Apart in a Competitive Market

What sets Solensis apart from other brands in the longevity space is its unwavering scientific foundation. Unlike many companies that follow trends in the wellness industry, Solensis was founded on deep scientific research into cellular biology and aging. Dr. Gruffaz’s work as a researcher provides a unique perspective, allowing her to create products that are grounded in real science rather than marketing hype.

The Solensis NMN Powder exemplifies this commitment to purity and scientific integrity. With third-party testing, pharmaceutical-grade quality, and published COAs for every batch, it offers a reliable way for consumers to invest in their longevity with confidence. Solensis is also dedicated to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and complete transparency, values that are woven into every aspect of the brand.

“Our products are designed with the highest scientific standards in mind. We don’t compromise on quality, and we ensure that our consumers can trust the products they are taking,” Dr. Gruffaz affirms. “Every formulation is backed by years of cellular biology research and validated through rigorous testing.”

Empowering Consumers Through Science

The Solensis brand is built on a mission to empower individuals to take control of their biological age through accessible, science-backed products. Dr. Gruffaz’s personal journey, from studying cellular mechanisms in cancer research to developing products that support healthy aging, has resonated with a growing community of health-conscious individuals, biohackers, and anyone who refuses to accept that decline is inevitable.

The company’s message is simple but powerful: It’s not just about living longer; it’s about living better. Your chronological age and biological age aren’t the same thing, you could be 45 on paper but have cells functioning like you’re 35, or 55. The difference comes down to cellular health, and that’s where Solensis makes its impact. Solensis’ products are designed to support long-term vitality, helping consumers navigate the aging process with confidence, purpose, and measurable results.

As the longevity revolution gains momentum, Solensis stands at the forefront, making cutting-edge cellular science accessible to everyone seeking to optimize their healthspan and take control of how they age.

About Solensis

Solensis was founded by Dr. Marion Gruffaz, PhD in Cellular Biology, with the goal of bridging cutting-edge cellular science and practical longevity solutions. The company’s flagship product, Solensis NMN Powder, is made in the USA with pharmaceutical-grade purity (>99%) and rigorous third-party testing. Solensis also offers the Innovage skincare line, which uses the same NMN molecule to rejuvenate the skin at a cellular level. With a focus on transparency, scientific integrity, and ethical sourcing, Solensis is empowering people to take control of their biological age and improve their long-term health.

For more information, visit ShopSolensis.com.

