Prime Video introduces AI-generated video recaps for select shows

Nov 20, 2025

Amazon is rolling out AI-generated “Video Recaps” on Prime Video to help viewers catch up between seasons. The new feature uses generative AI to produce short summaries with narration, dialogue, and music. It begins launching in beta for select Prime Video Originals, including “Fallout,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and “Upload.”

Prime Video already offers “X-Ray Recaps,” an AI tool that provides text-based summaries of episodes and seasons with spoiler controls in place. The new video format expands on that idea by creating more cinematic, structured recaps for returning viewers.

The move comes as streaming platforms explore different uses of generative AI. YouTube TV offers “Key Plays,” which identifies notable moments in sports broadcasts to help late viewers catch up. Netflix has used generative AI in production, including visual effects work on “The Eternaut,” age adjustments in “Happy Gilmore 2,” and early design planning for “Billionaires’ Bunker.”

The growing presence of AI tools in film and television continues to generate debate. Critics argue the technology may rely on training data taken from artists without consent and could threaten creative jobs, while others say it can streamline time-consuming tasks in animation and visual effects.

Featured image credits: Thibault Penin via Unsplash

