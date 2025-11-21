GERDHealthMD Announces Executive Digestive Health Program for High-Performing Professionals

New Concierge Service Aims to Tackle GERD at its Root Cause for Busy Professionals

Executives, business leaders, and high-performing professionals know that their productivity hinges on their health. Yet, many silently struggle with a common but often misunderstood condition: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). GERD can undermine energy, focus, and performance, but traditional treatments rarely address the root cause. GERDHealthMD, a cutting-edge medical service, is transforming the landscape for professionals seeking a more effective solution to their digestive health challenges.

Why Executives Need More Than Quick Fixes

While GERD is widespread, affecting approximately 1 in 5 people in the United States, the impact it has on executives and leaders is often underestimated. The pressure to perform at the highest level, combined with demanding schedules, can exacerbate the physical and mental toll of GERD. Common treatments, such as acid-blockers and over-the-counter remedies, often provide temporary symptom relief but fail to address the deeper imbalances causing the condition. These medications cause critical side effects to the kidneys, heart muscle, and nerves.

Dr. Keith Thomae, founder of GERDHealthMD and a board-certified general surgeon with over 30 years of experience, recognizes the gap in care for professionals. “Executives are constantly striving to perform at their peak, yet chronic digestive issues like GERD quietly drain their energy and focus,” says Dr. Thomae. “Traditional treatments simply mask the symptoms, leaving the underlying causes unresolved. Our executive program is designed to provide high-level professionals with a non-surgical path to lasting health improvements.”

A Functional Medicine Approach for Lasting Relief

GERDHealthMD takes a functional medicine approach to digestive health, combining advanced diagnostic testing with personalized, root-cause healing. Rather than relying on standard treatments, the program uses in-depth microbiome analysis, stomach acid testing, and esophageal barrier evaluations to uncover the true causes of GERD. This method allows Dr. Thomae and his team to create customized treatment plans that go beyond symptom management, helping clients achieve long-term wellness that’s not surgical.

The Executive Digestive Performance Program offers comprehensive care tailored to busy professionals. By focusing on holistic healing and precision medicine, the program helps clients restore balance and eliminate the need for ongoing medications. Through this approach, clients can improve not only their digestive health but also their cognitive function, resilience, and energy levels, empowering them to perform better both personally and professionally.

Key Features of the Executive Digestive Health Program

Concierge Service Tailored for Executives

GERDHealthMD’s program is designed with busy professionals in mind. One option is a concierge-level of service, offering private, physician-led care that values efficiency, privacy, and high-level results – Platinum Plan. Advanced Functional Testing Beyond Standard Procedures

Unlike traditional reflux tests, GERDHealthMD conducts advanced tests to assess microbiome diversity, stomach acid levels, and esophageal health, providing a comprehensive view of gut function and inflammation. Root-Cause Resolution for Sustainable Health

The program goes beyond merely managing symptoms. Addressing the underlying dysfunctions causing GERD, it enables patients to stop relying on medications and instead restore their digestive health naturally. Performance-Focused Healing

This program isn’t just about alleviating reflux; it’s about optimizing all aspects of health, from energy to cognitive clarity. With a healthy gut, executives can excel in all areas of life.

A Personalized Program for Busy Professionals

The Executive Digestive Health Program is designed for professionals and non-professionals who are serious about their health and ready to invest in a long-term solution.

To get started, prospective clients can book a consultation for just $47, a small investment compared to the typical $300-$400 fee for a consultation with a traditional surgeon. This low-cost initial consultation allows clients to evaluate their digestive health and determine the best path forward.

Choose Your Wellness Plan

Silver Plan

$99/month (start for $47)

2–3 weekly emails with video training x 6 months, including texts

Ongoing community support in app

Bi-weekly group education and Q&A

Monthly workshop

Access to ongoing functional wellness

Ability to upgrade

Gold Plan

$799/month + $947 setup fee

All features in Silver, plus:

Functional blood work 2 times per year

Bi-weekly group call

One-on-one check-in every second month

Personalized lifestyle plan

Ability to upgrade

Platinum Plan

$1299/month + $3947 setup fee

All features in Gold, plus:

Complete and extensive functional labs

One-on-one check-in every month

Customized lifestyle plan and coaching

Custom meal plans

One-on-one digital communication

About GERDHealthMD

GERDHealthMD offers specialized care for individuals suffering from GERD and other digestive health issues. Founded by Dr. Keith Thomae, a board-certified general surgeon with over three decades of clinical experience, the service is designed to provide high-level professionals with an alternative to conventional treatments and surgery. Combining traditional surgical expertise with functional medicine precision, GERDHealthMD aims to help clients achieve long-term digestive health and peak performance.

Media Contact



GERDHealthMD

Founder, Dr. Keith Thomae

Email: drkeiththomae@gerdhealthmd.com

Website: GERDHealthMD.com

