Twitch added to Australia’s upcoming under-16 social media ban

Australia has added Twitch to its under-16 social media ban, requiring the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform to block new teen accounts from 10 December and deactivate existing under-16 accounts from 9 January.

Twitch joins platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, Threads, X, and Kick, all of which must prevent users under 16 from accessing their services or face penalties of up to A$50 million.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said Twitch was included because it is primarily used for livestreaming and social interaction, where children can chat with others about posted content. A Twitch spokesperson confirmed that the company will comply with the new rules.

The government says the ban aims to reduce the “pressures and risks” children face on social platforms, including exposure to harmful content and interactions. No additional platforms are expected to be added before the ban begins.

Pinterest was exempted after regulators determined that its core purpose — collecting and curating images — is not primarily social interaction.

Twitch already prohibits users under 13 and requires teens aged 13 to 17 to have parental permission. The platform, founded in 2007, is known for livestreamed gaming content and recently revised its revenue-sharing model to give creators a larger share of subscription earnings.

How companies will enforce Australia’s new age rules remains unclear. Possible methods include government ID verification, facial or voice recognition, or age-inference tools that estimate age based on online behavior.

Featured image credits: Caspar Rubin via Unsplash

