Empowering Lives Through Job Training and Placement

Philippine Evangelism, a 501c3 charity organization, is making a significant impact in the Philippines by offering vital job training and placement services to those in need. The ministry’s mission is clear: to alleviate poverty by equipping individuals with the necessary skills to secure sustainable employment. Through its innovative programs, Philippine Evangelism has successfully assisted over 500 individuals in the past six years in finding meaningful work, offering them the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and their families. That’s not just 500+ jobs, that’s 500 families that can eat regularly, that’s 500 families that can educate their children and break the generational curse of poverty.

On-the-Job Training and Call Center Opportunities

A cornerstone of the organization’s approach is its On-the-Job Training (OJT) programs, which focus on practical skills that can be directly applied in the workforce. These programs include call center services, both inbound and outbound, as well as general office tasks. By offering hands-on experience in these fields, the ministry provides participants with the tools and experience needed to excel in the competitive job market.

In addition to OJT programs, Philippine Evangelism also offers specialized training in customer service, administrative support, and other office tasks, ensuring a wide range of opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds. Through these efforts, the ministry is fostering economic empowerment and creating a lasting impact on the lives of individuals seeking better opportunities.

Native-Level English-Speaking Managers

One of the key strengths of Philippine Evangelism is its highly trained management team, composed of U.S.-educated and experienced individuals who speak English fluently. The presence of native-level English speakers ensures that training and communication are conducted at the highest standard, providing an additional layer of support for participants as they gain skills that are internationally recognized.

The ministry’s experienced managers are dedicated to offering quality training and job placement support. They provide mentorship and guidance, helping participants build the confidence they need to succeed in their careers.

A Ministry with a Purpose: Inspiring Faith and Service

In addition to its work in poverty alleviation and job training, Philippine Evangelism is deeply rooted in its faith-based mission. The organization draws on the wisdom of influential figures such as Irenaeus of Lyon, Alexander Campbell, and Bobby Valentine to inspire its work, emphasizing the holistic development of individuals—body, soul, and spirit.

The ministry’s philosophy aligns with these spiritual teachings, which affirm that the journey of faith and the pursuit of employment are interconnected. It is this faith-based approach that sets Philippine Evangelism apart from other charitable organizations, providing a nurturing environment for growth and transformation.

Expanding Reach to Create Long-Term Change

Philippine Evangelism is committed to continuously growing its reach to help more people in need. The organization is actively seeking partnerships with businesses, government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations to expand its programs and provide even more job training and placement opportunities. By fostering collaboration and tapping into a broader network of support, Philippine Evangelism aims to create long-term change and provide sustainable employment for even more individuals in the Philippines.

A Call for Support and Participation

Philippine Evangelism continues to expand its efforts and is always looking for new ways to help those in need. With a robust network of volunteers, donors, and partners, the organization is poised to make even greater strides in its mission to alleviate poverty and provide sustainable employment.

About Philippine Evangelism

Philippine Evangelism is a 501c3 charity organization committed to providing job training and placement assistance as a means of alleviating poverty. Founded with the mission to help individuals secure employment and improve their quality of life, the organization has successfully assisted over 500 people in finding meaningful work over the past six years. The ministry also offers faith-based guidance, ensuring holistic support for each individual’s personal and professional development.

