Elysium Forex Launches Transparent Trading Model to Empower Skilled Traders

Nov 24, 2025

Elysium Forex: A New Standard for Prop Firms

Elysium Forex is setting a new benchmark for proprietary trading firms. The company was founded by experienced financial professionals Rich and Nick, who have decades of expertise in stockbroking and investment banking. Elysium Forex aims to provide talented traders with access to meaningful capital and the necessary tools to succeed, overcoming common barriers in the trading industry.

Transparent Funding Model: A Path to Success

Elysium Forex offers a transparent funding structure for traders, allowing them to qualify for live accounts through a clear and achievable evaluation process. The firm emphasizes fairness, with no hidden constraints or unnecessary restrictions that often limit traders’ potential. This approach gives traders the opportunity to scale their strategies and achieve sustained success.

Elysium Forex is committed to offering a high profit share, allowing traders to retain a significant portion of their earnings while not bearing the risk of losing capital from the firm. The company also ensures fast, flexible payouts, with options for cryptocurrency and RISE, making it easier for traders to withdraw their earnings in ways that work for them.

Risk Management and Market Access

Elysium Forex equips traders with advanced risk management tools to ensure they can operate within professional guidelines while utilizing their own strategies. These tools are essential for traders who want to scale their trading activities without compromising discipline. Additionally, the platform provides access to a diverse range of markets, including forex, commodities, precious metals, indices, and crypto futures. This extensive market access allows traders to apply their skills to various asset classes and enhance their trading potential.

A Prop Firm Built for Traders

Elysium Forex is designed with the success of its traders in mind. The company prioritizes transparency and empowerment, offering support and guidance through its hands-on leadership. CEO Richard Brown’s dedication to ensuring traders feel supported in their journey is central to the firm’s values. In addition to trading capital, Elysium Forex provides mentorship to traders, fostering a community where they can grow, collaborate, and refine their skills.

Global Expansion: Empowering Traders Worldwide

Elysium Forex serves traders across the globe, helping them take control of their trading careers. By focusing on skill and consistency, the company enables traders to build sustainable careers on their own terms. The company’s commitment to transparency contrasts with the opaque practices often seen in the industry, giving traders a fair shot at success.

Why Choose Elysium Forex?

Elysium Forex stands out for several reasons:

  • Transparent, challenge-based funding model
  • High profit share, allowing traders to retain a significant portion of their profits
  • Fast and flexible payout options, including cryptocurrency and RISE
  • No hidden rules or pre-payout interviews
  • Access to a wide range of markets: forex, commodities, precious metals, indices, crypto, and futures
  • Advanced risk management tools to help traders stay within professional parameters

For traders seeking fairness and transparency in a trading environment, Elysium Forex offers a refreshing alternative to traditional proprietary trading firms.


About Elysium Forex

Elysium Forex is a proprietary trading firm founded by Rich and Nick, financial professionals with decades of experience in stockbroking and investment banking. The firm focuses on transparency, fairness, and providing skilled traders with the capital and tools they need to succeed in competitive markets. Elysium Forex also prioritizes mentorship, helping traders refine their strategies and reach new levels of success.

Media Contact:

Richard Brown
CEO, Elysium Forex
Email: support@elysiumforex.com
Website
Facebook
Instagram
X
Trust Pilot Review

