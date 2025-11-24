DECO Launches DKT10 Series mmWave Wireless Rotary Transceiver Chips, Marking a New Era for Rotary Communication

DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”) today announced the release of its new DKT10 Series mmWave Wireless Rotary Transceiver Chips, designed for data and control links in high-speed rotating systems. The series targets a broad range of applications, including robotics, LiDAR, UAV and security gimbals, wind turbines, and industrial automation platforms. As a chip-level mmWave communication solution, the DKT10 Series is among the few offerings in the industry capable of delivering rotary wireless links in mass-production form.

As robotics, LiDAR, UAV systems, and smart manufacturing continue to advance, rotating mechanisms place increasing demands on communication link stability, bandwidth, and operational lifespan. Conventional slip rings and fiber-optic rotary joints often suffer from mechanical wear, susceptibility to vibration, frequent maintenance requirements, and limited bandwidth scalability. Addressing these challenges, DECO’s new mmWave wireless rotary transceiver chips enable non-contact data transmission with data rates up to 5 Gbps and compatibility with multiple protocol interfaces including USB, Ethernet, LVDS, EtherCAT, CAN, and RS485. The chips maintain stable communication under 360-degree continuous rotation, eccentric motion, and vibration, and support simplex, half-duplex, and full-duplex communication modes—providing enhanced reliability and reduced maintenance costs for rotating communication systems.

The DKT10 Series adopts an Antenna-in-Package (AiP) design with an integrated circularly polarized antenna, addressing polarization alignment and angle-variation issues common in rotating equipment. Compared with linear polarization, circular polarization provides more consistent coupling efficiency during rotation, significantly improving link stability. The AiP structure further integrates RF and antenna components into a compact form factor, facilitating installation in gimbals, rotating LiDAR heads, and space-constrained industrial vision modules.

Featuring low-power ASK modulation, the chips deliver strong electromagnetic interference (EMI) immunity, low latency, and low bit-error rate performance—beneficial for power-sensitive applications such as robotics, UAVs, and portable devices. The DKT10 Series also supports both differential and single-ended data interfaces, ensuring flexible system integration. With wide operating voltage and temperature ranges, the chips are capable of long-term reliable operation in demanding environments including wind-turbine nacelles and industrial equipment.

With these combined capabilities, DECO’s mmWave wireless rotary transceiver chips can support high-speed point-cloud data transmission in rotating LiDAR systems, overcoming the lifetime and bandwidth limitations of slip rings. They also enable lightweight, compact wireless links for robotics, UAV platforms, and security gimbals; help reduce mechanical maintenance cycles in wind-power applications; and meet the diverse needs of high-speed sensors and rotary vision systems in industrial automation. As industries increasingly require maintenance-free, highly reliable, and high-bandwidth connectivity, mmWave wireless technology is expected to become a key trend in next-generation rotary architectures.

As an innovator in mmWave wireless connection and wireless isolation technologies, DECO has already achieved large-scale deployment across LED displays, industrial electronics, and high-reliability connection applications. The launch of the DKT10 Series further expands DECO’s technology portfolio in ultra-short-range mmWave communication, offering a more compact, stable, and mass-producible wireless solution for rotary systems, and accelerating the adoption of mmWave technologies across broader industrial sectors.

For samples and technical inquiries, please contact sales@decosemi.com.