The International College of Management, Sydney, Celebrates That 100% of Degree Students Graduate With Real-World Industry Experience

The International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) has just published a study, highlighting that 100% of their degree students graduate with real-world business experience in some of the leading global brands across industries. This study highlights their ongoing dedication to providing true prestige and employability through education.

Between 2016 and 2024, 3,755 students have completed placements at top-tier organisations. From Atlassian and Deloitte to Amazon, L’Oréal, and the Reserve Bank of Australia and more, students at the International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) are earning their degrees in boardrooms, not just classrooms. Through this model, every ICMS student graduates with verified, real-world industry experience – making employability the college’s benchmark of prestige.

The figure reflects ICMS’s industry-focused approach, which integrates the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) program and practical industry placements into every bachelor’s and master’s degree, giving students the chance to apply their learning in real-world professional settings while they study.

Employers consistently report that ICMS students exceed expectations and make a measurable business impact:

At H&M, an entrepreneurship intern’s initiative boosted accessory sales by 11% year-on-year.

A Qantas Lounge manager credited their intern’s “keen attention to detail” for significantly improving guest satisfaction.

People2People called their ICMS intern “the best our marketing team has ever had.”

At Moët Hennessy, a supervisor described an ICMS student as “one of the best we’ve ever had.”

Penny LLC noted their intern’s market forecasts were “key to us moving to the next phase.”

Across business, technology, fashion, hospitality, and finance, these results demonstrate how ICMS’s industry-driven model prepares graduates for the demands of the modern workplace.

“At ICMS, our partners don’t just host students for professional placements – they endorse them,” says Rowan Courtney-O’Connor, President and Managing Director at ICMS. “When brands like Deloitte, Atlassian, and Amazon employ our students, it confirms to us that employability is the new measure of prestige in higher education, not research rankings.”

Why it matters:

Highlights ICMS’s position as a leader in employability-focused education, ensuring every graduate enters the workforce with practical, partner-endorsed experience.

Reinforces ICMS’s industry-led teaching model, where 90% of academic staff are active industry professionals.

Demonstrates that real-world experience is not an elective advantage but a built-in guarantee.

Underscores ICMS’s employer network that spans multinational corporations, start-ups, and luxury brands, creating genuine pathways to employment – with many ICMS students securing roles directly from their placements.

Reflects ICMS’s philosophy of “Big enough to connect you, small enough to connect with you,” combining professional exposure with personalised academic support.

ICMS students gain direct access to world-leading employers, including Salesforce, Adobe, LVMH, Cartier, Dior, Unilever, SAP, Optus, ANZ, The Iconic, P.E Nation, Stax, Cushman & Wakefield, and WOBI.

Through these partnerships, ICMS connects students to real industry mentors and global business environments – bridging the gap between academic study and professional success.

What is ICMS?

The International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) is a private higher education institution with campuses in Manly and Sydney’s CBD. Founded in 1996, ICMS delivers industry-focused undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Every ICMS degree includes Work Integrated Learning (WIL), giving students both academic and professional skills to succeed globally. The college’s applied learning philosophy, industry-active faculty, and close-knit community create a student experience that is personal, practical, and future-focused.

