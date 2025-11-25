DMR News

Crystal Ball Assists HGV Drivers and Fleet Managers With new TfL-Compliant Tools To Meet DVS Standards

ByEthan Lin

Nov 25, 2025

London-based technology company, Crystal Ball, is offering HGV drivers and fleet managers equipment they can use to upgrade their vehicles to meet Direct Vision Standard (DVS) requirements. The tools deploy AI cameras installed on vehicles that detect vulnerable road users and alert vehicle operators. Crystal Ball provides installation as an optional extra for firms without in-house expertise.

This move by Crystal Ball comes after changes in regulations on 28 October 2024. All HGV vehicles operating in the Greater London area must now obtain a DVS rating of 3 stars or face a penalty notice. The rule changes come as part of the Mayor of London’s plans to eliminate all road and public transport deaths and serious injuries in the capital by 2041.

“Fleet operators don’t need to change their vehicles to meet these requirements,” a Crystal Ball company spokesperson explained. “Instead, they simply need to install Transport for London-compliant equipment and install it on their vehicle.”

DVS star ratings range from zero to five and denote the degree of driver visibility from an HGV cabin. Previously, drivers could operate in London with lower ratings, but now the minimum standard has been raised to three stars.

As part of the scheme, vehicles must have Blind Spot Information Systems (denoted BSIS in the regulations). These notify operators of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users in their vicinity, providing visual and auditory warnings.

HGVs must also have Moving Off Information Systems (denoted MOIS) installed, which operate at low speeds between 1 and 3 mph. These issue a visual and audible warning to the driver if road users are detected at the front of the vehicle. The goal of these systems is to provide drivers with greater visibility of their surroundings to avoid accidents.

Crystal Ball recommends fleet managers, drivers and companies check their vehicles’ current star rating to avoid penalty notices while driving. Both vehicle manufacturers and Transport for London can provide the required information to see whether lorries are legal in the Greater London area.

For more information about Crystal Ball, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

Ethan Lin

