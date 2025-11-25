Celtra Wins Netty Award for Best Marketing Automation Software, Marking a New Era for Creative Automation

The Netty Awards, a leading global program recognizing excellence in the digital age, announced Celtra as the Winner for Best Marketing Automation Software in Tech. The award reflects a broad industry shift toward solving the creative supply bottleneck that has constrained digital marketing for years. While media automation has accelerated rapidly, creative production has struggled to keep pace, leaving brands unable to fully capitalize on their media investments. Celtra’s win signals a new market expectation: creative production must scale with media for performance to follow.

A Turning Point for Creative Production

Celtra’s recognition underscores a fundamental change in how modern brands operate. Traditional methods of scaling creative output—larger teams, more manual versioning, or fragmented workflows—are no longer viable in an environment that demands constant personalization and global consistency. Celtra has proven that creative automation is the only approach capable of meeting these demands at enterprise scale. By closing the gap between creative and media, the platform enables marketers to move faster, reduce waste, and unlock performance opportunities that manual workflows cannot reach.

Innovation That Redefines the Creative Lifecycle

Celtra’s Creative Automation platform modernizes the entire creative lifecycle, enabling teams to develop modular assets, generate automated variations, and optimize concepts using AI-driven capabilities. A standout example is Celtra’s predictive creative scoring to identify which concepts are most likely to perform. This predictive layer ensures teams focus production on assets with the strongest impact potential—eliminating unnecessary work and preventing underperforming creative from entering the market. By bringing intelligence to every step of production, Celtra transforms creative and media operations into a smarter, data-backed system that consistently delivers measurable business results.

Proven Results for Leading Global Brands

Some of the world’s largest advertisers rely on Celtra to scale creativity while improving efficiency. A global athletic footwear and apparel leader used Celtra to produce more than 17,000 localized assets with a 19.5x lift in production efficiency. A major international music-streaming platform generated over 14,000 brand-safe creatives across 111 markets and improved workflow performance by more than 25 percent. A leading North American rideshare company achieved a 10x efficiency gain and a 45 percent CPA reduction by using Celtra to produce personalized video ads in multiple languages. These results highlight how creative automation strengthens both storytelling and performance at scale.

A Word From Celtra

“Creative automation has moved from a nice-to-have to an operational necessity for global brands, and we’re proud that the Netty Awards recognized the scale and performance impact our platform delivers. This award reflects our belief that creative must keep pace with media if brands want to unlock their full potential,” said Miha Mikek, CEO at Celtra.

Industry Leadership and Expanding Influence

Celtra’s platform now supports more than 400 enterprise brands, producing over 16 million ads annually and powering more than 119 billion impressions across the global digital ecosystem. With integrations spanning over 100 ad servers and media platforms, as well as connections to tools like Figma, Adobe Workfront, Slack, and Photoshop, Celtra embeds directly into the workflows that large teams already rely on. The company has also earned recognition from the MarTech Awards and Digiday, further cementing its position as a leader shaping the future of creative automation.

About Celtra

Celtra is a global leader and pioneer in creative automation, helping the world’s biggest brands transform how they produce, deliver, and optimize digital advertising. Its cloud-based platform enables marketing, creative, and media teams to drive efficiency and performance across every channel. Trusted by enterprise leaders, Celtra empowers organizations to scale creative excellence and accelerate marketing impact like never before.