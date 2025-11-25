3Sixty Padel Positions Itself as Market-Entry Platform for Global Padel Brands

Colombia’s Padel Boom Attracts Global Attention

With over 25 million players worldwide, padel has evolved from a niche sport into a global phenomenon. Nowhere is its growth more visible than in Colombia, where court construction has increased by more than 300 percent in just three years. Cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali have become central to Latin America’s padel surge, supported by strong amateur participation and rising commercial investment.

This growth has created new opportunities for international brands. Yet, despite the sport’s momentum, Colombia’s padel landscape remains fragmented, making it difficult for foreign companies to establish a structured presence. Recognizing this challenge, 3Sixty Padel, co-founded by U.S.–Colombian entrepreneur Pierre Cuevas, has positioned itself as the market-entry platform that connects global sports entities to Colombia’s expanding ecosystem.

“International brands see Colombia as a strategic growth market, but they need a clear entry point,” said Cuevas. “3Sixty provides the ecosystem, network, and execution to enter with confidence.”

An Integrated Platform for a Growing Industry

3Sixty Padel functions as an integrated sports ecosystem designed to accelerate the growth of padel across Colombia. Its model connects every part of the industry: professional players, tournaments, clubs, academies, brands, and media. Rather than focusing on one area, the company operates as a cohesive platform that drives both commercial and athletic development.

By partnering with international sports brands, 3Sixty Padel provides localized insights, athlete partnerships, and activation support. This ensures that global companies can effectively engage with Colombian audiences while benefiting from trusted, on-the-ground expertise. For emerging brands, it offers a ready-made infrastructure that reduces the complexity of entering a new market.

Cuevas’ cross-border perspective—shaped by his dual operations in Florida and Colombia—has been key to creating this model. His focus on ecosystem design and operational structure allows industries to scale collectively rather than through isolated ventures.

“Ecosystem design is about connection,” Cuevas explained. “Padel in Colombia is expanding at a speed that requires coordination between clubs, players, brands, and communities. Our role is to provide that structure so the market can grow sustainably.”

Why Colombia Matters

Colombia’s padel market represents one of the most attractive opportunities in Latin America. More than 80 percent of local players are amateurs, indicating strong grassroots participation. At the same time, club culture and demand for equipment continue to expand, with both domestic and international investors recognizing the country’s long-term potential.

However, without unified coordination, many global brands struggle to navigate Colombia’s unique mix of regional markets, cultural nuances, and emerging regulations. 3Sixty Padel addresses this by serving as a bridge between international expertise and local execution, enabling brands to activate partnerships quickly and effectively.

Through tournaments, media collaborations, and community programs, 3Sixty Padel is helping transform Colombia’s enthusiasm for padel into a structured and professional market. Its initiatives encourage both player development and sustainable business growth, laying the foundation for long-term success.

From Local Growth to Global Connection

Beyond facilitating market entry, 3Sixty Padel is focused on building a professional pathway for Colombian players. The company’s involvement in event organization and athlete management helps elevate local talent and connects them with international circuits. This dual focus—supporting players while attracting global brands—positions 3Sixty as a central node in Colombia’s evolving padel ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand partnerships with technology providers, media platforms, and training academies. These collaborations aim to create a fully interconnected environment that links sport, community, and business innovation.

“Our vision is to make Colombia a benchmark for how padel ecosystems can evolve,” Cuevas said. “By combining structure, collaboration, and cultural understanding, we can create a foundation that benefits every participant in the sport.”

For international companies entering Latin America, 3Sixty Padel represents a direct, locally embedded platform to connect with one of the region’s fastest-growing padel markets.

More information is available at www.3sixtypadel.com .

About 3Sixty Padel

3Sixty Padel is Colombia’s emerging padel ecosystem focused on amateur development, professional pathways, community growth, and structured brand integration. Through tournaments, player representation, partnerships, and local activations, the company provides the complete environment needed to elevate padel in Colombia from the grassroots level.

