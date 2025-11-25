DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Private GP clinic Sloane Street Surgery marks one year of same-day diagnostic testing, transforming infection care for London patients

ByEthan Lin

Nov 25, 2025

Sloane Street Surgery is marking one year since introducing same-day BioFire diagnostic testing, a rapid molecular testing system that has transformed how the clinic diagnoses and treats infections. The practice remains one of the few GP surgeries in London offering this level of same-day PCR-based testing for respiratory, gastrointestinal and pneumonia-related infections.

BioFire testing works by identifying bacteria, viruses and parasites within hours rather than days. Panels are available for respiratory, GI and pneumonia investigations, offering rapid diagnoses that enable earlier treatment, preventing the risk of complications and reducing unnecessary antibiotic use. The clinic is keen to increase the use of the technology because it supports safer prescribing and helps combat antibiotic resistance. It also supports public health efforts, allowing earlier identification of infectious pathogens and helping to limit their spread.

Patients of all ages are benefiting from the service:

  • After weeks of coughing and fever, BioFire identified patient James’s Mycoplasma pneumoniae, allowing the clinic to prescribe the correct antibiotics the same day.
  • Following travel, Emma returned with severe diarrhoea but BioFire was able to quickly detect Giardia, enabling immediate targeted treatment and helping her avoid hospital admission.
  • Four-year-old Poppy had a high fever, but BioFire confirmed RSV, delivering immediate reassurance and preventing unnecessary antibiotics.

Patients experiencing a persistent cough, fever, diarrhoea or other respiratory/GI symptoms can choose to access this private same-day testing service by booking an appointment for rapid clinical assessment. Results are fast, accurate and provide significant peace of mind.

For more information about Sloane Street Surgery, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Former MrBeast Strategist Builds AI Tool To Help Creators Generate Ideas And Track Performance
Nov 25, 2025 Jolyen
US Banks Scramble To Assess Data Theft After Fintech Breach
Nov 25, 2025 Jolyen
Startup Plans Fusion Reactor At Sea
Nov 25, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801