Private GP clinic Sloane Street Surgery marks one year of same-day diagnostic testing, transforming infection care for London patients

Sloane Street Surgery is marking one year since introducing same-day BioFire diagnostic testing, a rapid molecular testing system that has transformed how the clinic diagnoses and treats infections. The practice remains one of the few GP surgeries in London offering this level of same-day PCR-based testing for respiratory, gastrointestinal and pneumonia-related infections.

BioFire testing works by identifying bacteria, viruses and parasites within hours rather than days. Panels are available for respiratory, GI and pneumonia investigations, offering rapid diagnoses that enable earlier treatment, preventing the risk of complications and reducing unnecessary antibiotic use. The clinic is keen to increase the use of the technology because it supports safer prescribing and helps combat antibiotic resistance. It also supports public health efforts, allowing earlier identification of infectious pathogens and helping to limit their spread.

Patients of all ages are benefiting from the service:

After weeks of coughing and fever, BioFire identified patient James’s Mycoplasma pneumoniae, allowing the clinic to prescribe the correct antibiotics the same day.

Following travel, Emma returned with severe diarrhoea but BioFire was able to quickly detect Giardia, enabling immediate targeted treatment and helping her avoid hospital admission.

Four-year-old Poppy had a high fever, but BioFire confirmed RSV, delivering immediate reassurance and preventing unnecessary antibiotics.

Patients experiencing a persistent cough, fever, diarrhoea or other respiratory/GI symptoms can choose to access this private same-day testing service by booking an appointment for rapid clinical assessment. Results are fast, accurate and provide significant peace of mind.

