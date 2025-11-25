Nico Smit Announces Latest Book Miracles Beyond The Crowd for Global Release

Nico Smit Launches ‘Miracles Beyond The Crowd’ to Empower and Inspire Readers

Nico Smit, an internationally recognized author, speaker, and church leader, has announced the release of his newest book, Miracles Beyond The Crowd. This latest work is poised to inspire and empower readers worldwide, carrying the central message that God’s miracles are available to those who persevere through trials and defy societal pressures.

Smit’s new book delves deep into his own personal experiences with overcoming adversity and standing firm in faith, even when faced with resistance from the world. Written during a turbulent period of his life, Miracles Beyond The Crowd is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the power of unshakable belief. Through this book, Smit offers practical guidance for those feeling surrounded by doubt, fear, or opposition, helping them rediscover their path toward divine breakthrough.

The author shares, “In a season of great difficulty, God helped me write this book. It was not written in the comfort of smooth sailing but in the warzone of resisting the enemy and holding onto God’s promises. There are always crowds trying to hinder us, but through perseverance, miracles follow those who remain steadfast in their trust in God.”

The Central Message of the Book

Miracles Beyond The Crowd addresses the universal struggle of staying focused on God’s calling amidst the distractions and judgments of others. The book encourages readers to rise above the noise and step into the miracles that God has set aside for them. Smit uses the metaphor of “crowds” to represent negative influences, societal pressures, and obstacles that often arise when one chooses to follow God’s guidance.

In a particularly powerful section of the book, Smit recalls a personal story of standing firm in the face of fierce opposition. He writes, “If you’ve been told not to follow Jesus, but you decided to do it anyway, this book will speak to you. It’s about persevering faith, determined convictions, and an unshakable confidence in the goodness of God. Heaven has not run out of miracles; they are still available today for those who press on in faith.”

Global Availability and Special Companion Resources

Miracles Beyond The Crowd is now available for purchase globally, including on major platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Apple. Readers can find the book at Nico Smit Books and other well-known retailers. Additionally, Smit is offering a 12-week Devotional Workbook, designed as a companion resource for readers who want to go deeper into the themes of the book. The workbook is ideal for individual study, group discussions, or church activities, providing practical tools to strengthen faith, deepen spiritual growth, and encourage steadfastness in the face of challenges.

Smit’s approach to Christian living is deeply rooted in his years of experience as a pastor, counselor, and leader in the church community. His teachings are grounded not just in scripture, but also in the real-world application of biblical principles to modern struggles. This makes Miracles Beyond The Crowd not only a source of inspiration but a practical guide for believers seeking to strengthen their relationship with God.

About Nico Smit

Nico Smit is an award-winning author, speaker, and church leader with over 32 years of mission leadership experience. He is the lead pastor of RiverCity Church in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, and oversees a worldwide ministry network. Smit is also the chairman at Gateway Life Solutions LTD and a director at OCI Foundation LTD, which operates in Australia and Nigeria. A clinically registered counselor, lecturer, and influential voice in the global Christian community, Smit has authored more than eight books, including Revival People and It’s Time To Go Up!

He is an internationally recognized prophetic apostolic voice, with a ministry that spans across the USA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Smit’s writings are deeply inspired by his personal encounters with God and his passion for empowering others to fulfill their God-given potential. His books are designed to encourage and equip readers to experience miracles, breakthroughs, and victory in their lives. Learn more at Nico Smit Books and Nico Smit Blog .

