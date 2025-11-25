PVMetal Video Announces Release of Original Comic Book, “Hell’s Shadow”

A New Chapter in Creative Digital Work

PVMetal Video, a digital media company led by artist and designer Steve Launstein, is proud to announce the release of Hell’s Shadow, the first issue of an original comic book series. Available for purchase in all formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Hell’s Shadow introduces a fresh narrative to the world of comics, blending horror, fantasy, and Launstein’s personal artistic influences.

This marks a significant milestone for PVMetal Video, a company recognized for its cutting-edge digital artwork. Launstein, who has developed a reputation for his versatility in horror, heavy metal, and pop culture, brings these themes together in his debut comic book. The series promises to captivate readers with its blend of dark storytelling and dynamic visuals.

Award Recognition: Best Comic Book Creator in Michigan, 2025

Steve Launstein has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Comic Book Creator in Michigan of 2025 , awarded by Best of Best Review. This recognition celebrates Launstein’s exceptional contributions to the comic book world, particularly his work on Hell’s Shadow. His dedication to originality, creative storytelling, and distinctive artistic style have set him apart in Michigan’s thriving comic book scene. The award highlights Launstein’s ability to seamlessly integrate his interests in horror, fantasy, and heavy metal into a compelling and immersive narrative experience, underscoring his position as a standout talent in the comic book industry.

A Unique Vision in the World of Digital Art

Launstein has always prided himself on the originality and diversity of his work. With a background in graphic design, 3D modeling, video creation, animation, and game design, he offers a comprehensive skill set that allows him to deliver a wide range of services to clients across multiple industries. His work reflects a unique mix of influences, from horror and fantasy to heavy metal and satirical humor, inspired by shows like South Park and Robot Chicken.

Launstein explains, “Everything I do is 100% original, and I put my heart into every project. Hell’s Shadow is just the beginning. I’m excited to continue growing my comic book series and I’m also available for a wide range of other digital work.”

Versatile Offerings Beyond the Comic Book

Beyond his work on Hell’s Shadow, Steve Launstein’s portfolio includes music video creation, graphic design, and video game level development. One notable project was a music video created for a controversial parody artist. While the video wasn’t released on the artist’s channel, it remains available on Launstein’s personal platform as an example of his creative versatility.

In addition to his visual artistry, Launstein offers audio editing and video editing services. His interest in video game design also demonstrates his passion for creating immersive, interactive digital experiences.

A Future Full of Possibilities

While Hell’s Shadow marks the first issue of Launstein’s comic book series, it’s part of a broader vision to continue developing original stories and expanding into other digital mediums. Launstein plans to publish and market future issues of Hell’s Shadow and hopes to complete the series over time. However, as with many independent artists, funding and marketing remain ongoing challenges. Launstein is actively seeking opportunities to collaborate and secure the resources necessary for his creative projects.

As PVMetal Video grows, Launstein’s commitment to originality and high-quality digital work remains central to the company’s mission. “I’m passionate about creating new, exciting experiences for my audience,” says Launstein. “Whether it’s through a comic book, a music video, or a video game, I’m always looking for ways to bring something fresh to the table.”

About PVMetal Video

Founded by Steve Launstein, PVMetal Video is a digital media company specializing in graphic design, 3D modeling, video production, animation, and game design. With a focus on creating original and engaging content, PVMetal Video offers a broad range of services for businesses, artists, and individuals. Launstein’s passion for combining multiple artistic influences, ranging from horror to heavy metal, shapes the brand’s creative vision. PVMetal Video’s recent launch of Hell’s Shadow further solidifies the company’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries in the digital arts.

