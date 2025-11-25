Grid My Business Launches Black Friday Discount on All Local SEO Plans

Grid My Business, a comprehensive local rank tracker tool, announces its annual Black Friday sale with 30% off all monthly and annual plans using code GMBBLACK25. The limited-time offer runs through the end of November, providing businesses and agencies their only opportunity this year to access the platform’s advanced local ranking tools at a discounted rate.

The platform addresses a critical challenge in local search: 9 out of 10 customers choose businesses from Google’s local 3-pack, with only around 8% scrolling past it. Grid My Business provides accurate ranking data and optimization insights that help businesses understand their position and improve their visibility.

“Local businesses and agencies need reliable data and efficient tools to compete in local search,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “This Black Friday offer makes our most accurate rank tracking and AI automation tools accessible to businesses that need them most, without the premium price tag.”

The platform stands out from competitors by removing location limits entirely. While most local SEO tools cap users at 1 to 15 Google Business Profiles, Grid My Business allows 2 to unlimited connections, making it practical for growing agencies and multi-location businesses.

Key features available with discounted plans:

Local rank tracking achieving 98.7% accuracy with flexible grid positioning

Competitor tracking to monitor rival rankings and replicate successful GBP strategies

AI Review Agent that automatically responds to customer reviews 24/7 in a customized tone

AI Ranking Optimizer providing clear steps to improve local search visibility

Citation Manager tracking across 1,000+ directories with NAP distribution to 500+ high-authority sites

Service Area Business (SAB) support for plumbers, landscapers, cleaners, and similar businesses

White-label reports and team collaboration tools for agencies

And more.

The discount code GMBBLACK25 applies to both monthly and annual billing options at checkout. Annual plans give the highest overall savings when the Black Friday rate is applied. The offer ends at the close of November 2025 and will not return again this year.

To claim the discount, visit https://gridmybusiness.com and enter code GMBBLACK25 at checkout.