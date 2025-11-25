DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Grid My Business Launches Black Friday Discount on All Local SEO Plans

ByEthan Lin

Nov 25, 2025

Grid My Business, a comprehensive local rank tracker tool, announces its annual Black Friday sale with 30% off all monthly and annual plans using code GMBBLACK25. The limited-time offer runs through the end of November, providing businesses and agencies their only opportunity this year to access the platform’s advanced local ranking tools at a discounted rate.

The platform addresses a critical challenge in local search: 9 out of 10 customers choose businesses from Google’s local 3-pack, with only around 8% scrolling past it. Grid My Business provides accurate ranking data and optimization insights that help businesses understand their position and improve their visibility.

“Local businesses and agencies need reliable data and efficient tools to compete in local search,” said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. “This Black Friday offer makes our most accurate rank tracking and AI automation tools accessible to businesses that need them most, without the premium price tag.”

The platform stands out from competitors by removing location limits entirely. While most local SEO tools cap users at 1 to 15 Google Business Profiles, Grid My Business allows 2 to unlimited connections, making it practical for growing agencies and multi-location businesses.

Key features available with discounted plans:

  • Local rank tracking achieving 98.7% accuracy with flexible grid positioning
  • Competitor tracking to monitor rival rankings and replicate successful GBP strategies
  • AI Review Agent that automatically responds to customer reviews 24/7 in a customized tone
  • AI Ranking Optimizer providing clear steps to improve local search visibility
  • Citation Manager tracking across 1,000+ directories with NAP distribution to 500+ high-authority sites
  • Service Area Business (SAB) support for plumbers, landscapers, cleaners, and similar businesses
  • White-label reports and team collaboration tools for agencies
  • And more.

The discount code GMBBLACK25 applies to both monthly and annual billing options at checkout. Annual plans give the highest overall savings when the Black Friday rate is applied. The offer ends at the close of November 2025 and will not return again this year.

To claim the discount, visit https://gridmybusiness.com and enter code GMBBLACK25 at checkout.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Google Denies Claims It Uses Gmail Messages To Train Gemini
Nov 25, 2025 Jolyen
Robert “Robbie” LaMattina Expands Impact in Behavioral Health, Real Estate, and Philanthropy as CEO of So Cal Health Care Solutions
Nov 25, 2025 Ethan Lin
Bonaventure of Milwaukie Celebrates Grand Opening with Mayor of Milwaukie
Nov 25, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801