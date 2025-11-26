NeuroPraxis Institute Announces Groundbreaking NPI–WAFAB Clinical Interview to Revolutionize ADHD Diagnosis for AFAB Adults

NeuroPraxis Institute Announces Launch of NPI–WAFAB™ Clinical Interview to Address Gendered Gaps in ADHD Diagnosis

NeuroPraxis Institute (NPI) has officially launched the NPI–WAFAB™ Clinical Interview, a revolutionary tool designed to fill a critical gap in ADHD diagnosis for adults assigned female at birth (AFAB). This cutting-edge assessment tool aims to address the long-standing under-identification of ADHD in women and AFAB adults, whose symptoms often go unnoticed or misdiagnosed due to outdated diagnostic models that fail to capture internalized, cyclical, and high-masking ADHD presentations.

The NPI–WAFAB™ Clinical Interview is a game-changer in the world of neurodevelopmental assessment. Traditionally, ADHD diagnosis has been designed around male-normed models, which overlook the nuances of how ADHD presents in AFAB individuals. This new clinical interview takes into account the complexity of ADHD in AFAB adults, addressing the emotional regulation, masking behaviors, and internalized distress that often go unnoticed in traditional assessments.

The launch of the NPI–WAFAB™ Interview is part of NeuroPraxis Institute’s larger mission to modernize neurodevelopmental assessments by integrating neuroscience, trauma awareness, cultural sensitivity, and lived-experience perspectives. This innovative tool empowers clinicians to better identify and understand ADHD presentations in AFAB adults, ensuring that individuals receive the accurate, compassionate care they deserve.

The Invisible ADHD Profile: A New Resource for Clinicians and Neurodivergent Women

Alongside the NPI–WAFAB™ Interview, NeuroPraxis Institute is also releasing Anastasia Sousa’s forthcoming book, The Invisible ADHD Profile: A Guide for Clinicians and the Women They Serve. This comprehensive guide offers a framework for understanding the often invisible, cyclical, and high-masking ADHD presentations seen in AFAB adults. The book, paired with a companion workbook, provides both clinicians and neurodivergent women with actionable insights into patterns that have often been overlooked in traditional diagnostic frameworks.

“The current diagnostic system has been failing too many people, especially AFAB adults, by not providing the tools needed to understand their unique presentations of ADHD,” said Anastasia, Director of Academic Affairs at NeuroPraxis Institute. “Our goal is to provide clinicians with the tools and knowledge to help individuals who have long been misdiagnosed or overlooked due to outdated diagnostic practices. The Invisible ADHD Profile and the NPI–WAFAB™ Interview are part of our commitment to changing the landscape of neurodevelopmental evaluation.”

NeuroPraxis Institute: Leading a Global Shift in Neurodevelopmental Education

NeuroPraxis Institute is committed to providing rigorous, internationally recognized training programs that equip clinicians, educators, and allied professionals with the tools to understand and support neurodivergent individuals across the lifespan. The Institute’s approach is unique in its integration of trauma-aware, culturally responsive, and developmentally informed practices.

NPI’s postgraduate programs, CE/CPD courses, and proprietary frameworks are specifically designed to address the inadequacies of current diagnostic systems. By combining contemporary neuroscience, developmental psychology, and lived-experience perspectives, NPI is reshaping how neurodivergence is understood and supported. The Institute’s mission is to democratize knowledge and empower practitioners to offer ethical, accurate, and compassionate support to individuals across the globe.

A Call for Modernized Neurodevelopmental Assessment

The need for updated and inclusive assessment tools like the NPI–WAFAB™ Interview has never been more urgent. The launch of this tool, along with the forthcoming release of The Invisible ADHD Profile, represents a critical step in the movement to modernize ADHD diagnosis, particularly for AFAB adults. This marks a turning point in the way clinicians assess neurodivergence, with a focus on understanding, empowerment, and support.

“Our mission is simple,” said Anastasia. “We aim to democratize knowledge, transform futures, and ensure that every individual receives the accurate and compassionate understanding they deserve. It’s time to rethink how we assess and support neurodivergent individuals, empower clinicians in one of the highest need points in human history, and these tools are a step in that direction.”

About NeuroPraxis Institute

NeuroPraxis Institute is an international educational organization dedicated to transforming how clinicians, educators, and allied professionals understand, assess, and support neurodivergent individuals across the lifespan. Offering postgraduate-level programs, specialist certificates, and continuing professional development (CPD/CE) courses, NPI integrates contemporary neuroscience, developmental psychology, and lived-experience perspectives into its curriculum. The Institute’s mission is to modernize neurodevelopmental assessments by combining trauma awareness, cultural responsiveness, and developmentally informed practices.

Media Contact:

NeuroPraxis Institute – Office of Academic Operations

academicaffairs@neuropraxis.institute

Website: NeuroPraxis Institute