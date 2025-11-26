Wovvo Launches Platform to Help UGC Creators Apply to More Jobs and Earn Mor

Wovvo: Helping UGC Creators Apply More, Land More, and Earn More

As a UGC creator, you’ve likely built a strong portfolio and are eager to work with brands, but the opportunities aren’t pouring in as expected. So, what’s the difference between creators landing consistent gigs and those still waiting? It’s simple: volume.

The creators who book deals are applying to many more opportunities each week. UGC is a numbers game, especially when you’re just starting out. But how do you keep up with applying to jobs across multiple platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, Upwork, and others without burning out? That’s where Wovvo comes in.

The Birth of Wovvo

Paula Hlavacek , a UGC creator, spent over 10 hours each week searching for gigs across Twitter. Eventually, she hired a virtual assistant (VA) to help her apply but Paula didn’t stop there. She started a free WhatsApp group where her VA shared daily links to Twitter UGC opportunities, helping other creators like her find gigs.

For two years, Paula ran the group for free, helping over 500 members stay up to date with opportunities. The goal was simple: help creators find the UGC jobs they were missing while managing multiple platforms.

In January 2025, Paula met Ian Slater and by May 2025, they were business partners. Ian, with 10+ years in marketing and SaaS experience, looked at the WhatsApp group and saw potential. He told Paula, “I can turn this into a real platform.”

They realized that the problem wasn’t a lack of talent or ambition, it was visibility. Creators were missing out on opportunities spread across many platforms. Paula’s group showed that when creators could see more jobs, they applied to more, which led to more deals and higher earnings.

The Formula: Find More, Apply More, Land More, Earn More

Creators who were once earning $500/month saw their income soar to $10K months simply by applying to more opportunities. The system is simple: the more you see, the more you apply. The more you apply, the more you land. And the more you land, the more you earn.

Wovvo streamlines this process, making it easier for UGC creators to scale.

How Wovvo Works: All Opportunities, One Dashboard

Wovvo pulls UGC job listings from 10+ platforms every day Vidovo, Twitter, LinkedIn, Upwork, Reddit, Cohley, and others and displays them all in one dashboard.

Find jobs quickly : Wovvo compiles daily updates from various platforms.

: Wovvo compiles daily updates from various platforms. Easy application process : You can filter opportunities by platform, rate, niche, and location.

: You can filter opportunities by platform, rate, niche, and location. Job management: Track your applications and manage your workflow with ease.

Creators using Wovvo now apply to 30+ jobs each week, compared to just 5 before. Why the change? It’s not about effort or motivation; it’s about overcoming the overwhelm of jumping between platforms when finding jobs.

More Applications = More Earnings

Watch Now: How Alison Finds UGC Jobs

Watch Now: I use this tool to find UGC jobs

Applying to more jobs doesn’t feel like a marathon anymore, It becomes just part of the daily routine. As creators apply to more jobs, they see more responses and ultimately land more gigs. Wovvo simply makes it easier for creators to access the opportunities already available to them.

When creators land gigs from Twitter opportunities on their Wovvo dashboard, they negotiate their own rates and keep 100% of what they earn. Same when they apply to a job from Vidovo , Cohley , or Brkaway . Those platforms have their own terms and payment structures, Wovvo’s just helping creators find those opportunities faster. They don’t insert themselves into the deal. They don’t take a percentage. They just make sure you see it and land more deals as a UGC creator.

Success in Just Three Months

In just three months since launching, Wovvo has helped 300+ creators replace endless platform hopping with a simple dashboard. Over 1,000 new job listings are added weekly, and creators who apply to at least 30 opportunities a week are landing three times more gigs than before.

Creator-First Philosophy

Instead of seeking VC funding, Paula and Ian focused on their community. Before the platform even existed, they pre-sold 80 “Forever Founder” access passes to creators who believed in the vision. These early supporters helped fund the platform’s development and beta-tested features. In return, they received lifetime access to Wovvo.

Paula and Ian chose to avoid traditional investors because they wanted to remain accountable to creators. Every feature and update is driven by feedback from the Wovvo community, ensuring that the platform stays true to the needs of creators.

Can Anyone Become a Successful Creator?

UGC creators don’t need:

A huge social media following

Professional equipment

Years of experience

A perfect portfolio

But they do need:

A smartphone (iPhone or Android)

Basic UGC skills

A willingness to learn

About 30 minutes a day to apply to jobs

The understanding that applying to more jobs leads to more income

Anyone can become a successful creator if they put in consistent effort. Whether you’re a college student landing your first $100 gig, a stay-at-home parent building a side income, or a retiree discovering UGC as a flexible income stream, the key is showing up and applying to more opportunities.

The 2026 Roadmap

Wovvo’s roadmap for early 2026 includes even more powerful features to make it easier for creators:

Mobile app : Apply faster from your phone

: Apply faster from your phone Gamification : Make the application process fun and rewarding

: Make the application process fun and rewarding AI-assisted applications : Get tailored pitches written for you by AI

: Get tailored pitches written for you by AI VA assistant : Automate your application process with a personal virtual assistant

: Automate your application process with a personal virtual assistant Job tracking: Stay organized with job tracking features

Wovvo’s mission remains the same: help creators apply to more jobs, land more gigs, and earn more money.

How Wovvo Makes the Numbers Work

There are over 207 million content creators worldwide, but many of them aren’t succeeding because they aren’t applying to enough opportunities. Wovvo solves this by bringing all the UGC jobs into one place, offering daily updates, and making it easier to apply.

The more jobs you see, the more you apply. The more you apply, the more you land. It’s simple math that works in creators’ favor.

Before Wovvo:

10 hours spent searching

5 job applications

2-3 gigs landed

$1,000 earned

With Wovvo:

30 minutes browsing

20+ applications

5+ gigs landed

$5,000+ earned

Start Landing 3x More Gigs

Wovvo isn’t just a job board; it’s a partner for UGC creators. It simplifies the process, amplifies visibility, and rewards effort. It brings creators together to collaborate and grow.

Since Wovvo grew out of Twitter, check out their Twitter optimization course , designed to help creators build their Twitter brand and land deals in just 30 days.

Wovvo is where creators earn more, connect with opportunities, and scale their UGC careers as a community.

