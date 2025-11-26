DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd Sponsors Professional Services Award at Surrey Business Awards 2025

ByEthan Lin

Nov 26, 2025

Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd (OHC), a leading SEQOHS-accredited occupational health provider, was proud to sponsor the Professional Services Award at the Surrey Business Awards 2025, hosted by Platinum Media Group. The awards ceremony, held at G Live, London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA celebrated excellence across Surrey’s business community, recognising organisations demonstrating outstanding achievement and contribution to the regional economy.

Linda Lyle, Managing Director of OHC, presented the award to the evening’s winner, MLP Wealth Management. She was joined at the event by Caroline Roberts, Commercial Director, and Dr. Guy Roberts, Director of Mental Health.

“Presenting this award was a real privilege. MLP Wealth Management demonstrated exactly what professional services excellence looks like – putting clients first and delivering measurable results. That’s something we’ve built our business around for 30 years, and it was wonderful to celebrate that commitment with them and the wider Surrey business community,” said Linda Lyle, Managing Director of OHC.

OHC’s sponsorship of the Professional Services Award reflects the company’s commitment to supporting business excellence across the UK. With 30 years of experience and SEQOHS accreditation, OHC provides comprehensive occupational health services to over 400 clients nationwide, from small businesses to organisations with thousands of employees.

About Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd

Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd (OHC) is a SEQOHS-accredited occupational health provider based in Southampton, serving clients across the UK since 1995. The company provides comprehensive occupational health services including health surveillance, management referrals, safety-critical medicals, and workplace wellbeing programs.

About the Surrey Business Awards

The Surrey Business Awards are the largest and most prestigious business event in Surrey. Organised by Platinum Media Group, the awards celebrate the incredible achievements and contribution.

For more information about Occupational Health Consultancy Ltd, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

“The King of Trash” Uncovers the Remarkable Journey of David Duong from War-Torn Vietnam to America’s Recycling Pioneer
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Collier & Associates Unveils AGENT MATCHER — The Fastest, Smartest Way to Find Your Real-Estate Match
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Bright Skin Cosmetics Launches Organic Skincare Solutions
Nov 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801