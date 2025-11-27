AI-Focused Marketplace Expands Payment Solutions for Global Freelancers

Botpool, one of the fastest-growing AI-focused freelance marketplaces, has taken a significant step forward in transforming the way freelancers and businesses collaborate. The company has officially partnered with Payoneer to provide lower-fee, faster, and more secure global payouts for freelancers and buyers worldwide.

With this integration, Botpool is positioning itself as a major new competitor to legacy freelance platforms like Fiverr and Upwork, offering a more efficient and cost-effective way for AI talent and businesses to engage across borders. Freelancers from regions such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Latin America can now withdraw earnings with significantly lower fees, better conversion rates, and fewer payout restrictions, further expanding their opportunities on a global scale.

Global Freelancers Benefit from Payoneer Integration

The collaboration between Botpool and Payoneer unlocks numerous advantages for freelancers, making it easier and more profitable to operate on a global stage. Freelancers can now receive payments quickly and securely with minimal transaction fees, far lower than those associated with traditional freelance platforms. With Payoneer’s trusted infrastructure, freelancers can expect:

Fast and secure global payouts with better rates than other platforms

Lower transaction fees that make freelancing more profitable

Ability to sell services, apply for projects, and receive direct hires from businesses worldwide

Increased visibility within Botpool’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem

This integration allows Botpool to cater to a diverse and expansive group of freelancers in developing markets, including India, Pakistan, and Latin America. By lowering barriers and providing freelancers with seamless access to their earnings, Botpool is redefining the freelance marketplace experience.

Attractive Benefits for Buyers and Businesses

The benefits of the Payoneer integration extend beyond freelancers. For businesses and buyers, Payoneer enables more affordable and efficient cross-border hiring, reducing the high transaction costs that often come with legacy platforms. Companies seeking to hire AI engineers, specialists in machine learning, data annotators, designers, and developers can now do so without the heavy commission fees typically associated with Fiverr and Upwork.

This makes Botpool an increasingly attractive platform for companies looking to source top-tier AI talent globally. With the Payoneer integration, businesses can now hire AI specialists at a lower cost while benefiting from a trusted, secure payout infrastructure.

Botpool: The AI-Focused Freelance Marketplace of the Future

Botpool’s commitment to AI freelancers is central to its identity as a modern and forward-thinking platform. While traditional freelance marketplaces have become saturated with limited functionality and high fees, Botpool is rapidly growing by focusing on the needs of AI professionals and businesses. The Payoneer partnership is a key part of this strategy, ensuring that both freelancers and buyers can work smarter and more cost-effectively.

The integration of Payoneer marks a major milestone for Botpool as it continues to attract a diverse and global user base. Botpool is quickly becoming a top choice for both AI freelancers and startups looking to access the best talent and services on a global scale.

What the Future Holds for Botpool

As one of the fastest-growing AI freelance platforms, Botpool is committed to continuous innovation. The Payoneer partnership is just one of the many ways in which Botpool is reshaping the freelance landscape. By offering lower fees, faster payouts, and greater flexibility for freelancers and businesses, Botpool is poised to disrupt the freelance marketplace industry and become the go-to platform for AI talent.

Botpool is building the future of work, where AI freelancers and companies can collaborate seamlessly across borders with ease and efficiency. The integration with Payoneer is a pivotal move in positioning Botpool as a leader in the rapidly evolving AI-driven freelance economy.

About Botpool

Botpool is a rapidly growing freelance marketplace dedicated to AI talent. The platform connects companies with highly skilled professionals in fields such as machine learning, data science, and AI development. Botpool’s unique focus on AI allows it to cater to a niche yet rapidly expanding market of freelancers and businesses seeking to work smarter and more efficiently. With a user-friendly interface, transparent pricing, and lower fees, Botpool is positioning itself as the AI-first alternative to traditional freelance platforms.

Media Contact

Manuel Garcia

Botpool

Email: support@botpool.ai

Website: Botpool