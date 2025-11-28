DMR News

Louvre To Raise Ticket Prices For Most Non-EU Tourists By 45%

ByJolyen

Nov 28, 2025

Museum announces higher entry fees to fund security and infrastructure upgrades

The Louvre museum in Paris will raise ticket prices by 45% for visitors from outside the European Economic Area starting January 14, the museum’s board said on Thursday. Tourists from countries including the U.S., U.K., and China will pay €32 ($37; £28), an increase of €10. The change is expected to generate millions of euros to support major upgrades.

The decision follows a high-profile jewellery theft in October, when a four-person group stole items worth $102 million and fled within minutes. An official audit released after the incident cited inadequate security systems and ageing infrastructure.

Most of the Louvre’s visitors are international

The Louvre received nearly 9 million visitors last year, with most coming from abroad. More than 10% were from the U.S., and around 6% were from China. Long-standing concerns about crowding, congested galleries, and lengthy queues have intensified pressure on the museum to modernize.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Louvre announced planned improvements and suggested raising fees for non-EU tourists in 2026. Macron also said the Mona Lisa would be moved to a new space to address severe overcrowding. The Salle des États, where the painting is displayed, often allows visitors only seconds to view the work.

Upgrades and structural issues add urgency

The Louvre will renovate several areas and add new amenities such as toilets and restaurants. These projects are projected to cost several hundred million euros. The museum recently closed a gallery of Greek ceramics due to structural concerns.

An investigation into October’s heist found that while the museum had increased spending on acquiring new artworks, investment in maintenance and restoration was significantly lower.

Featured image credits: Simon Goetz via Unsplash

Jolyen

