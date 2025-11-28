Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Framework In Delhi High Court

Company disputes calculation method that could lead to $38 billion fine

Apple has filed a case in the Delhi High Court challenging how India’s antitrust authority calculates penalties based on global turnover, a method that could expose the company to fines of up to $38 billion. Reuters reported that Apple called the Competition Commission of India’s approach “unconstitutional, grossly disproportionate, unjust,” arguing that turnover should not be used for determining penalties.

The Competition Commission of India has been investigating complaints from an alliance of Indian startups and Match Group, which allege that Apple’s in-app purchase rules are abusive and force developers to pay high commissions. Apple has denied the allegations. The regulator said in a 2021 order that its initial view is that Apple’s mandatory use of its in-app payment system restricts developers’ ability to choose other payment processors. A final ruling has not yet been issued.

Apple expands in India amid regulatory scrutiny

Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India with 5 million units sold in the third quarter of 2025, according to IDC. Analysts estimate the company could sell around 15 million iPhones this year and enter the top five smartphone brands in the country.

Apple has also expanded its manufacturing footprint in India. Exports reached a record $12.8 billion in 2024, an increase of more than 42% from the previous year as global companies shift production away from China.

