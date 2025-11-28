DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Framework In Delhi High Court

ByJolyen

Nov 28, 2025

Apple Challenges India’s Antitrust Penalty Framework In Delhi High Court

Company disputes calculation method that could lead to $38 billion fine

Apple has filed a case in the Delhi High Court challenging how India’s antitrust authority calculates penalties based on global turnover, a method that could expose the company to fines of up to $38 billion. Reuters reported that Apple called the Competition Commission of India’s approach “unconstitutional, grossly disproportionate, unjust,” arguing that turnover should not be used for determining penalties.

The Competition Commission of India has been investigating complaints from an alliance of Indian startups and Match Group, which allege that Apple’s in-app purchase rules are abusive and force developers to pay high commissions. Apple has denied the allegations. The regulator said in a 2021 order that its initial view is that Apple’s mandatory use of its in-app payment system restricts developers’ ability to choose other payment processors. A final ruling has not yet been issued.

Apple expands in India amid regulatory scrutiny

Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India with 5 million units sold in the third quarter of 2025, according to IDC. Analysts estimate the company could sell around 15 million iPhones this year and enter the top five smartphone brands in the country.

Apple has also expanded its manufacturing footprint in India. Exports reached a record $12.8 billion in 2024, an increase of more than 42% from the previous year as global companies shift production away from China.

Featured image credits: Zhiyue via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

All Four X 4 Spares Expands Professional 4WD Upgrade Services Across Australia
Nov 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
South Korea’s Medical Device Market Set For Steady Growth Through 2034
Nov 28, 2025 Jolyen
Cmani Wealth Circle Introduces ThoughtFlow Designer Under Nathaniel Sinclair’s Vision
Nov 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801