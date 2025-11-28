DMR News

Alibaba Launches $500 AI Glasses To Compete With Meta

Nov 28, 2025

Company integrates Qwen models into new consumer device

Alibaba released its artificial intelligence–powered smart glasses on Thursday as it increases its focus on the consumer AI market. The Quark AI Glasses, first announced in July, come in two versions: the S1, starting at 3,799 yuan ($536), and the G1, priced at 1,899 yuan. Alibaba has integrated its Qwen AI models into the device, which also links to its new Qwen app, enabling voice-controlled features.

The glasses use display-based lenses and include a camera built into the frame. Alibaba said the primary difference between the two models is the display type. Features include on-the-go translation, AI-generated meeting notes, and the ability to ask virtual assistants questions. Users can take photos of a product with the built-in camera, after which the glasses display the price on Taobao, Alibaba’s main shopping platform.

Competition emerges in a developing consumer AI market

Alibaba joins other companies betting on smart glasses as a potential successor to the smartphone. Meta introduced its $799 Ray-Ban Display glasses in September, which include hand-gesture controls via a special wristband. Alibaba’s glasses will initially be sold in China and compete with domestic companies such as Xiaomi and Xreal.

Market forecasts from Omdia expect shipments of AI glasses to exceed 10 million units in 2026, doubling from 2025.

Part of Alibaba’s wider push into AI products

The launch follows strong early adoption of Alibaba’s Qwen app, which reached 10 million downloads in its first week of public beta. Alibaba reported accelerated growth in its cloud division last quarter, where much of its AI-related revenue is booked.

Alibaba continues to invest heavily in AI alongside Chinese tech competitors including Baidu and Tencent. The company has been rolling out new models and expanding into more consumer-oriented applications as it strengthens its position in China’s AI sector.

Featured image credits: Zhang Hui via Unsplash

Jolyen

