Gaby Roofing Specializes in Flat Roof Solutions for North Jersey

Trusted Flat Roof Experts Deliver Quality and Reliability

Gaby Roofing, a family-run business with deep roots in the community, is proud to serve Union City, Jersey City, Hoboken and the greater North Jersey area as a trusted provider of flat roof solutions. With years of hands-on experience, the company has built a solid reputation for its work with flat roofs, specializing in torch-down systems, waterproofing, leak prevention, roof repairs, and long-lasting protective coatings.

Founded on the principles of honesty, hard work, and craftsmanship, Gaby Roofing approaches each project with precision and professionalism, ensuring that every customer receives top-tier service and long-lasting results. Known for their attention to detail and commitment to doing the job right the first time, the company’s experienced team takes pride in offering roofing solutions that stand the test of time, especially in the demanding weather conditions of North Jersey.

Recent Award Recognition

Gaby Roofing is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the “Best Flat Roof Roofing Contractor in New Jersey of 2025”. This prestigious honor, awarded by BestofBestReview.com, highlights the company’s excellence and leadership in flat roofing solutions. The recognition is a testament to Gaby Roofing’s ongoing commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry expertise. To learn more about this esteemed recognition, visit BestofBestReview.com .

Why Gaby Roofing Stands Out

Flat roofing is a specialty that many contractors avoid or struggle with, but Gaby Roofing’s expertise in this area is one of the key factors that set the company apart. Flat roofs require unique knowledge, skill, and materials to ensure they are waterproof, durable, and resistant to leaks. Gaby Roofing’s mastery of torch-down systems, a process that uses heat to apply a layer of modified bitumen, makes them a go-to choice for property owners who want to protect their homes and buildings with confidence.

“We know that flat roofs are not just another part of the structure, they are a long-term investment in the safety and protection of a property. That’s why we focus on providing the best possible solutions backed by quality workmanship and customer service,” said Christopher Borges, Owner of Gaby Roofing.

The company’s commitment to quality has earned them a strong local reputation, as demonstrated by their 4.9-star Google rating and positive reviews from satisfied customers. Gaby Roofing is also known for its fast response times, clean work, and consistent results, all of which contribute to the company’s growing network of repeat customers and word-of-mouth referrals.

Flat Roofs: A Specialty You Can Trust

One of the reasons Gaby Roofing has become the preferred flat roof specialist in North Jersey is its deep knowledge and expertise. The company handles everything from minor roof repairs to complete roof replacements, using high-quality materials and advanced techniques to ensure each roof is functional, durable, and secure.

Flat roofs, while often durable, come with specific challenges that require specialized knowledge and skills. Gaby Roofing excels at addressing these challenges with tailored roofing systems designed to withstand harsh weather conditions while providing long-term protection. The company’s roofing solutions also focus on waterproofing, which is crucial for preventing leaks and extending the life of a roof.

A Family-Owned Business With Community Focus

As a family-owned business, Gaby Roofing places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and community involvement. Over the years, the company has built lasting relationships with both residential and commercial clients throughout the region, becoming a trusted name in roofing. The team’s commitment to the community is reflected not just in the quality of their work but also in their ongoing relationships with local property owners, businesses, and realtors.

Gaby Roofing’s dedication to excellence is not just about completing projects but also about creating a lasting impact in the neighborhoods they serve. The company’s community-focused approach has helped establish a reputation of trust, honesty, and reliability that customers can count on year-round.

Why Choose Gaby Roofing?

When it comes to flat roofs, choosing the right contractor is critical. Many roofing contractors shy away from flat roofs due to the challenges involved, but Gaby Roofing has consistently delivered high-quality, durable roofing systems that protect homes and businesses alike. Their vast experience with flat roof systems, including torch-down installation and advanced waterproofing techniques, sets them apart from the competition.

Gaby Roofing’s focus on trust and clean craftsmanship makes them a standout in an industry where attention to detail and reliability are key. By choosing Gaby Roofing, customers can feel confident that they are receiving a roofing solution that is built to last.

“Whether it’s a residential flat roof or a commercial building, we understand the importance of getting the job done right,” said Borges. “We’ve earned the trust of our community by offering solutions that keep roofs in great condition, even through the harshest weather conditions.”

About Gaby Roofing Flat Roof Specialist

Founded by Julio Borges and Christopher Borges, Gaby Roofing is a flat roofing company that provides expert roofing services to Union City, Jersey City, and the greater North Jersey area. Specializing in flat roofs, the company offers a variety of roofing solutions, including torch-down systems, waterproofing, and leak prevention. With a commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Gaby Roofing has earned a strong reputation for delivering quality work and reliable service. The company prides itself on being a family-run business with a focus on trust and professionalism in all its roofing projects.

For more information about Gaby Roofing or to schedule an estimate, visit Gaby Roofing .

Media Contact

Christopher Borges

Owner, Gaby Roofing

Email: damian@gabyroofing.com

