Venezuela Blocks Six International Airlines After Dispute Over US Security Warning

Suspension of Flights and Missed Deadline

Venezuela has barred six major international airlines from landing in the country after they did not meet a 48-hour deadline to resume operations. The carriers had temporarily suspended routes into Caracas following a US advisory that warned flight operators of “heightened military activity” near Venezuela’s capital. While several smaller airlines continue flying into the country, thousands of passengers have been affected by the cancellations.

Government Response and Accusations Toward Airlines

The Venezuelan civil aviation authority, which operates under the transport ministry, announced that Iberia, TAP Portugal, Gol, Latam, Avianca, and Turkish Airlines would lose landing and take-off rights immediately. In its statement, the authority accused the airlines of “joining the actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States government” and of suspending flights unilaterally after the US warning.

US Military Deployment and Conflicting Explanations

Tensions escalated as the US deployed 15,000 troops and the USS Gerald Ford—its largest aircraft carrier—to waters near Venezuela. The US said the deployment aims to combat drug trafficking and described it as the largest regional operation since its 1989 invasion of Panama. US forces have carried out at least 21 strikes on boats they claim were transporting drugs, resulting in more than 80 deaths. Analysts have noted that the size of the deployment is unusual for a counter-narcotics mission, and US officials have not released evidence showing the targeted boats carried drugs.

Venezuelan Perspective on US Intentions

The Venezuelan government believes the deployment is intended to remove President Nicolás Maduro from office. His re-election last year was rejected as rigged by the opposition and several foreign governments. The aviation dispute intensified after the US Federal Aviation Authority issued a warning urging airlines operating in Maiquetía, the airport serving Caracas, to exercise caution at all altitudes due to the “worsening security situation” and increased military activity. The six airlines suspended flights following that advisory.

Failed Mediation Effort and Continued Diplomatic Signals

The International Air Transport Association attempted to defuse tensions by stating its member airlines were willing to restore operations, but its intervention did not alter the Venezuelan government’s position. In recent days, both Maduro and US President Donald Trump have indicated openness to direct talks. Trump said aboard Air Force One that he “might talk” to Maduro, though he added that “we can do things the easy way…and if we have to do it the hard way that’s fine, too.” Maduro posted a video showing himself driving around Caracas and highlighting Christmas decorations, appearing to frame the city’s activity as normal despite the ongoing dispute.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

