Craig Elliott Announces Memoir “The Balloonatics” a Hilarious Adventure in Hot Air Ballooning

The Balloonatics: A Hot Air Balloon Adventure

For more than four decades, Craig Elliott, known as “Capt. Sunshine,” soared across the United States, piloting hot air balloons and captivating over 14,000 passengers with his unique adventures. Now retired, Elliott shares his extraordinary and often hilarious experiences in his memoir, The Balloonatics. The book offers readers a front-row seat to the high-flying world of ballooning, filled with thrilling tales, mishaps, and unforgettable characters.

A Passion That Began with One Liftoff

The journey that led Craig Elliott to become one of the most recognizable names in hot air ballooning started in 1976. Fresh out of high school, Elliott was invited by a friend to join a local balloon crew. He didn’t know it at the time, but that fateful invitation would alter the course of his life forever. As he recounts in The Balloonatics, his first flight was a nerve-wracking experience:

“I was sweating bullets by the time we lifted off, feeling a little faint, but that subsided, and almost instantly I felt exhilarated and enthralled. Everything below began getting smaller and smaller till it looked like one of those model cities with the miniature train set running through it. This is awesome!”

From that moment, Elliott was hooked. He went on to earn his pilot certification and, over the next 42 years, he would become a ballooning legend, participating in events across the U.S. and competing in major balloon festivals.

The Highs and Lows of Ballooning

Throughout his career, Elliott faced both heart-stopping moments and comical misadventures. One of the most memorable instances involved narrowly avoiding a collision with an observatory tower, a near miss that left him with a greater appreciation for the unpredictable nature of ballooning. However, it’s not just the close calls that make The Balloonatics a must-read. Elliott’s book is packed with tales of the colorful personalities he encountered along the way and the unique culture of the hot air balloon community.

A highlight of his competitive career was his participation in world-renowned events like The Great Preakness Balloon Race, the National Balloon Rally, and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, where he won top prizes. His passion for the sport didn’t just lie in the competition; it was about sharing the experience with others. Over his long career, he piloted 68 different balloons, completed more than 2,600 flights, and opened over 6,000 bottles of celebratory champagne with passengers.

A Legacy of Laughter and Learning

While Elliott’s memoir offers a fascinating look at his life in the air, it’s also a story about the joy of discovery and the camaraderie that comes from pursuing a shared passion. His writing reflects the warmth, humor, and a touch of mischief that defined his career. From sky-high adventures to close encounters with the ground below, Elliott’s book is a celebration of living life on your own terms and enjoying the ride, no matter how bumpy it gets.

For readers who are looking for an inspiring yet lighthearted read, The Balloonatics delivers. Through his vivid storytelling, Elliott invites readers to experience the world of ballooning through his eyes and reminds us all that life, like ballooning, is full of unexpected moments and incredible stories waiting to be told.

About Craig Elliott and Balloonatics LLC

Craig Elliott, also known as “Capt. Sunshine,” is a retired professional hot air balloon pilot with a career spanning over four decades. He has flown more than 2,600 flights, taking over 14,000 passengers on exhilarating rides across the U.S. Elliott has participated in numerous competitive ballooning events, winning accolades at prestigious festivals, including The Great Preakness Balloon Race, the National Balloon Rally, and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Now retired, Elliott resides on a small farm in Michigan, where he enjoys tending to his chickens, gardens, and reflecting on his high-flying career.

The Balloonatics is his first book, offering readers a humorous and heartfelt memoir of his adventures in the world of hot air ballooning.

Media Contact:

Craig Michael Elliott

Author, Balloonatics LLC

Email: craig@theballoonatics.com

Website: www.theballoonatics.com

Facebook: The Balloonatics Facebook Page

YouTube: The Balloonatics YouTube Channel