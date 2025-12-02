Cricket Fixes Launches Revolutionary All-in-One Platform for Emotional Healing & Personal Transformation

A New Era of Healing, All in One Place

Cricket Fixes, founded by Christa “Cricket” King, today announced the official launch of a unified platform bringing together education, community, and vetted wellness practitioners under one digital roof. The innovative ecosystem simplifies the personal development journey by eliminating the fragmentation, overwhelm, and high cost that often keep people from healing.

Built from both lived experience and professional expertise, Cricket Fixes is designed for people seeking emotional resilience, nervous system regulation, spiritual alignment, and deep personal transformation.

A Founder’s Journey from Crisis to Clarity

Before creating Cricket Fixes, Christa King spent over 30 years in hospitality leadership. Her own path through recovery, burnout, menopause, CPTSD, and a profound awakening revealed a huge gap in the wellness world:

There was no single, accessible, trustworthy place to find everything needed for real healing.

“When I began doing my healing work, the landscape was completely fragmented,” said King. “Therapy was here, trauma care was somewhere else, and retreats were expensive and impossible to vet. I needed one trusted home for tools, practitioners, savings, and community. Cricket Fixes is the platform I wish had existed—so people can heal with clarity, connection, and financial accessibility.”

King, a certified hypnotherapist and double-certified life coach, built Cricket Fixes as a bridge between science and soul, inner child healing and modern neuroscience, personal responsibility and community care.

How the Platform Works

Cricket Fixes is anchored by three integrated pillars:

Membership

Access to community circles, live sessions, healing courses, and curated tools for emotional resilience and self-growth.

Designed for real humans doing real work at their own pace.

Marketplace

A vetted directory of retreat centers, teachers, healers, and coaches, all trauma-informed, all verified.

Members receive exclusive discounts to make high-quality wellness genuinely affordable with $500 off retreats and 50% off partner courses.

Masterminds

Six-week immersive, science-meets-soul programs with Cricket blending somatics, neuroscience, nervous system rewiring, and inner child reparenting.

These experiences help participants break old patterns, reclaim their worth, and create sustainable personal change.

This holistic model brings together evidence-based practices and lived wisdom for a grounded, inclusive, life-changing experience.

Healing Should Never Be a Luxury

Accessibility is a core value of Cricket Fixes. The platform offers:

• Multiple membership tiers, including a completely free entry-level option

• Financial aid for anyone who needs it

• Discounts through the marketplace to ensure no one is priced out of their healing

• A trauma-informed practitioner ecosystem that prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and compassion

• A community-first model that rejects the “guru” dynamic

“Cricket Fixes is not a hierarchy,” said King. “It’s a community of humans choosing to rise together. Everyone deserves affordable, accessible, emotionally safe healing, period.”

What’s Next for Cricket Fixes

Upcoming expansions include:

• New practitioner partnerships

• A growing global retreat marketplace

• Additional digital courses and healing modalities

• In-person community events

• Expanded support for practitioners seeking aligned audiences

The company remains committed to transparency, accessibility, and community-centered growth, making personal transformation not just possible, but sustainable.

About Cricket Fixes



Cricket Fixes is an online membership, marketplace, and community dedicated to emotional healing and personal transformation. Founded by Christa “Cricket” King, the platform blends neuroscience, somatics, inner child healing, and practical tools with a trauma-informed, heart-centered approach. Through its Membership, Marketplace, and Mastermind programs, Cricket Fixes makes personal growth accessible, inclusive, and deeply human.

Media Contact

Christa “Cricket” King

Founder & CEO

Cricket Fixes

Email: cricket@cricketfixes.com

Phone: +1 (541) 241-8678

Website: http://www.cricketfixes.com

Instagram: @cricket_fixes

TikTok: @cricket_fixes