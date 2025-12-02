DMR News

Shopify Fixes Cyber Monday Outage Affecting Merchant Logins

ByJolyen

Dec 2, 2025

Earlier today, Shopify faced a major outage that disrupted the operations of numerous merchants, leaving many unable to fulfill transactions during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Issues Began Early on Cyber Monday
According to Shopify’s status page, the disruption started around 6:45 a.m. PT when merchants reported difficulties logging into their accounts. Others struggled to access point-of-sale (POS) systems, preventing them from processing transactions online or in-store.

The outage was especially problematic as customers were actively searching for Cyber Monday deals. Shopify powers millions of online stores and says its merchants handle over 10% of all e-commerce transactions in the U.S.

Problem Traced to Login Authentication Flow
Shopify later confirmed it had identified and resolved the issue, which stemmed from its login authentication system—a failure that explains the widespread POS login problems. The company said it is now seeing signs of recovery and will continue monitoring performance.

It also warned that wait times at its Help Center may be longer than usual due to the influx of support requests during the outage.

Thousands of Reports Logged
The exact number of affected merchants remains unclear, but Downdetector logged roughly 4,000 outage reports at the peak of the incident.

Jolyen

