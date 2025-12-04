Bringing You The Masters’ 3rd Annual Anatomic Mastery in Aging Face Surgery Symposium Set for February 27-28, 2026

Bringing You The Masters (BYTM) is excited to announce that it will host its 3rd Annual Anatomic Mastery in Aging Face Surgery Symposium on February 27th and 28th, 2026, at the Hollywood Beach Marriott in Florida. The event will bring together an elite global faculty of world-renowned facial plastic surgeons to teach advanced deep-plane facelift and periorbital rejuvenation techniques.

Public conversations around aging facial surgery have been steadily increasing. Following recent celebrity facelift trends, influencer and media attention, deep-plane facelifts have emerged as the drivers of a new surgical culture that is raising expectations for surgeons. According to Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, a renowned facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who has recently received national media coverage for his mastery of deep-plane facelift techniques, the preference for a more natural, less ‘pulled’ aesthetic has grown as the no-makeup, clean look becomes the new standard. This therefore prompts surgeons to sharpen their anatomy-driven surgical skills to keep pace with the demand.

As the premier authority in deep-plane surgical training, BYTM’s upcoming plastic surgery symposium is expected to set a new benchmark for facial plastic surgery education. The 2-day facelift training course will focus on interactive discussions, one-on-one mentorship, and hands-on cadaver lab training. The daily didactic and lab sessions will be conducted by master surgeons who will introduce and demonstrate various facelift techniques, including deep plane, SMAS, mid-face, S-lift, endoscopic, and neck lifts. Attendees will also be able to observe different results in canthoplasty, canthopexy, ptosis repair, and other oculoplastic procedures.

The upcoming Anatomic Mastery in Aging Face Surgery Symposium is expected to be the Coachella of surgical education. As with its past training events, BYTM will offer attendees a perfectly balanced blend of world-class cadaveric education and a modern, immersive cultural festival energy. This approach has established BYTM’s trainings and events as the most culturally relevant and academically rigorous surgical training symposiums in the US.

Along with establishing itself as a leading educational organization for professional cadaver-based training for surgeons, BYTM has consistently convened recognized surgical masters. The upcoming symposium will feature an elite faculty of the world’s top facial and oculoplastic surgeons including Dr. Ben Talei, Dr. Guy Massry, Dr. Steven Pearlman, Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Dr. Elizabeth W. Chance, Dr. John Holds, Dr. Marc Mani, Dr. Jose Carlos Neves, Dr. Lessandro Martins, Dr. Dominic Bray, Dr. Flora Levin, Dr. Ritu Chopra, Dr. Jose Barrera, and Dr. Sam Rizk.

BYTM’s 3rd Annual Anatomic Mastery in Aging Face Surgery Symposium is fast approaching on February 27-28, 2026, at the Hollywood Beach Marriott, Florida. The registration site is now open, and due to the interactive, one-on-one format, there are limited spots. Registration for the symposium can be completed at https://bytm.org/events/3rd-anatomic-mastery-in-aging-face-surgery-symposium-cadaver-lab .

About Bringing You The Masters (BYTM):

Bringing You The Masters (BYTM) is a leading surgical education platform that produces immersive, intimate, and hands-on cadaveric training events featuring the world’s top facial plastic and oculoplastic surgeons. The non-profit educational organization is dedicated to advancing the field of surgery by offering world-class surgical education and training to surgeons.

Visit BYTM to explore more upcoming events .