Hunyuan Qi Therapy Expands Global Training Network

Hunyuan Qi Therapy Announces Global Expansion of Qi Healing Certification Program

Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program (HYQT), a global leader in holistic energy healing and training, is proud to announce the expansion of its certification and training programs to health professionals across multiple continents. Since its founding in 2011, the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program has evolved into one of the world’s most respected systems for Qi healing, offering a unique fusion of ancient Chinese wisdom and modern scientific principles. This new global initiative aims to empower health professionals with the tools necessary to integrate Qi therapy into their practices, enhancing well-being and personal transformation for their clients.

The Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program offers a comprehensive, science-backed approach to Qi healing, emotional regulation, and self-healing practices. This expansion brings the program’s advanced training to new countries, providing professionals worldwide with the opportunity to become certified Health & Well-being Coaches or Hunyuan Qi Therapists through structured online, in-person, and self-study modules.

Transformative Approach to Healing and Personal Growth

At the core of Hunyuan Qi Therapy’s philosophy is a commitment to addressing the root causes of health challenges rather than merely treating symptoms. The program focuses on balancing the body’s Qi field, improving energy and blood circulation, and restoring emotional and mental equilibrium. Participants learn methods that combine external therapy with self-practice, ensuring ongoing self-healing and resilience.

The Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program integrates teachings from Zhineng Qigong, a highly effective and scientifically validated system created by Dr. Pang Ming, the founder of the world’s first medicine-less hospital. His groundbreaking approach to Qi healing paved the way for the program’s growth and widespread recognition.

Experienced Masters Leading the Way

The global expansion of the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program is led by Master Yuantong Liu, a direct inheritor of Dr. Pang Ming’s teachings and one of the few Masters with more than ten years experience working inside the renowned medicine-less hospital. His guidance and expertise, alongside Britta Stalling, the leading Hunyuan Qi Therapy instructor in the Western world, ensure that the program maintains the highest standards of teaching while making it accessible to a diverse global audience.

“Through this expansion, we aim to continue the legacy of Dr. Pang Ming’s work,” said Master Yuantong Liu. “We believe that the integration of Qi therapy into healthcare will not only benefit individuals but also empower health professionals to guide others on their healing journeys.”

Global Reach, Local Impact

Since its inception, the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program has certified hundreds of Qi Therapists and Health Coaches around the world, enabling them to lead their own practices and healing centers. The program’s expansion is expected to increase the number of certified professionals, strengthening the global community of Hunyuan Qi Therapists. This network of trained professionals supports individuals in their quest for personal growth, emotional balance, and physical well-being, contributing to a healthier global community.

In addition to certification, the program offers a robust, 7-step transformative process that guides students from foundational theory and skill-building to deeper personal healing and mindset transformation. The program’s diverse offerings, including live online sessions, self-study, and in-person retreats, allow participants to tailor their learning experience to fit their needs and schedules.

Commitment to Authenticity and Excellence

The Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program remains committed to preserving the authenticity of Qi medicine while adapting it for modern applications. With a curriculum rooted in universal principles and the teachings of Zhineng Qigong, Hunyuan Qi Therapy is more than just a healing modality; it is a life philosophy that encourages conscious living and personal empowerment.

The certification program’s structured approach is ideal for healthcare professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of holistic practices and enhance their therapeutic offerings. By blending ancient wisdom with modern therapeutic techniques, the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program provides participants with transformative tools to heal themselves and others.

A Growing Community of Hunyuan Qi Therapists

The global expansion of the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program also reflects the growing recognition of energy medicine in healthcare. As stress, chronic illness, and emotional imbalances continue to affect people worldwide, the demand for complementary therapies such as Qi healing is on the rise. The program’s supportive global community amplifies the impact of the training, offering ongoing support, accountability, and inspiration to graduates.

“Our vision is to create a global hub for Qi medicine and conscious healing,” said Britta Stalling, Co-Founder of the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program. “We are dedicated to making this transformative practice accessible to people all over the world, empowering them to heal, grow, and live with purpose.”



About the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program

The Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program is a holistic, consciousness-based healing and education system that combines the ancient tradition of Zhineng Qigong with modern scientific principles. Founded in 2011, it offers transformative tools for personal healing, emotional balance, and self-empowerment. Through its certification process, the Hunyuan Qi Therapy Program trains individuals to become certified Health & Well-being Coaches or Hunyuan Qi Therapists, equipping them to support others on their healing journeys. Its teachings are rooted in the legacy of Dr. Pang Ming, the founder of the world’s first medicine-less hospital, and are carried forward by Master Yuantong Liu and Britta Stalling.

