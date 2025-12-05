Awad Prime Investment Partners with Aram Food to Enter U.S. Market

Awad Prime Investment and Aram Food Industries Forge Strategic Alliance to Bring Ultra-Premium Egyptian Produce to the U.S. and Canada.

In a transformative move for the global frozen food industry, Awad Prime Investment has entered into a strategic alliance with Aram Food Industries to launch an ambitious expansion into the United States and Canada. The partnership unites two of Egypt’s most innovative agri-food companies with one mission: to introduce North American consumers to a new generation of premium and ultra-premium frozen fruits, vegetables, and natural juice products grounded in Egypt’s exceptional agricultural heritage.

The alliance arrives at a pivotal moment for the global food supply chain, as consumers increasingly demand transparency, purity, and naturally sourced ingredients. With more than five years of combined experience manufacturing and exporting high-quality frozen produce, the partnership draws on an expanding international footprint that already spans 14 countries — including the U.S., the U.K., Puerto Rico, Morocco, Libya, Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Now, the companies aim to position Egypt as a rising global origin for premium-grade produce.

Egypt’s Agricultural Advantage: Reimagining Local Strength for Global Markets

Egypt’s reputation as one of the world’s oldest agricultural centers remains a significant strategic asset. With its fertile soil, favorable climate, and expansive farming regions, the country has long been recognized as a reliable source of vibrant, flavorful produce.

According to Iullia Shevchenko, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Awad Prime Investment, these natural advantages are central to the company’s global strategy.

“Egypt’s soil is among the most fertile in the world, producing fruit and vegetable varieties with exceptional flavor, color, and nutritional value,” Shevchenko said. “This is precisely why Egypt has become such an attractive destination for agricultural investment. Through our partnership with Aram, we are elevating this natural potential into ultra-premium products designed for discerning global markets.”

Awad Prime’s newly enhanced production line — built in cooperation with Aram Food Industries — was engineered to meet stringent international standards, from raw material handling to final packaging. Shevchenko emphasized that no shortcuts are taken during production; every item is supervised through strict quality checkpoints to ensure maximum purity and flavor retention.

Brand Portfolio Tailored for North America’s Evolving Consumer Landscape

Awad Prime Investment currently manages three premium brands along with its flagship Ultra-Premium line, Awad Prime, known for its clean-label formulations, minimal processing, and unwavering focus on product integrity. Its expanded portfolio is positioned to meet a rapidly changing consumer landscape in the U.S. and Canada, where demand for authenticity, transparency, and natural ingredients continues to rise.

According to industry data, the North American frozen food market has grown significantly in the past decade, driven by busy lifestyles and the heightened interest in nutrient-dense, ready-to-use produce. Yet many consumers remain dissatisfied with mass-market options that compromise flavor and freshness in favor of large-scale commercial uniformity.

Mr. Malik Al Sharari, CEO of Aram Food Industries, believes this gap is precisely where the alliance can deliver value.

“Our brands — Uncle Chef, La Prima, and Aroma — already have strong identities across multiple global markets. The alliance with Awad Prime allows us to expand that strength by offering an elite product line specifically engineered for the U.S. and Canada,” Al Sharari explained. “These consumers want real fruit flavor, natural color, and uncompromising quality. Our partnership is built to deliver exactly that.”

Beyond exports, the companies are also expanding locally within Egypt by partnering with high-end cafés and beverage houses. Signature drinks such as Golden Trio, Black & Berry, and Tango Shot have quickly gained popularity, illustrating the brands’ ability to appeal both domestically and internationally.

Global Certifications and a Commitment to Food Safety

Quality and safety remain central pillars of Aram Food Industries’ production philosophy. The company maintains FDA approval and ISO certifications, affirming its adherence to global manufacturing standards.

Mr. Mahmoud Nouman, Factory Director of Aram Food Industries, described the company’s manufacturing approach:

“Our production system is built to exceed international benchmarks. We implement strict quality standards at every stage — from sourcing and washing the produce to flash-freezing, storage, and packaging. Our priority is simple: deliver 100% safe, clean, and nutritious products to consumers worldwide.”

Aram Food Industries also prioritizes sustainable manufacturing practices. These include reducing operational waste, optimizing water use, and implementing energy-efficient production systems — initiatives designed to protect natural resources and minimize environmental impact.

Direct-to-Consumer Vision for North America

While exporting is the foundation of the expansion strategy, Awad Prime Investment seeks to go far beyond traditional supply chains. The company is investing in digital transformation, U.S.-based marketing operations, and direct consumer engagement.

Mr. Mostafa Al-Kayali, Regional Director for the U.S. and Canada, explains that the company’s vision is centered on consumer trust and product transparency.

“We don’t just manufacture and ship products,” Al-Kayali said. “We accompany the product from the beginning — from selecting the fruit in Egypt to the moment it reaches the consumer’s home in North America. This is our commitment, and it differentiates us in a crowded marketplace.”

To support this strategy, Awad Prime has launched an international media hub dedicated to brand storytelling, consumer education, and digital outreach. The company also collaborates with major importers and distributors across multiple states to ensure an efficient supply chain that connects high-quality Egyptian produce directly to North American households.

Al-Kayali noted that many consumers in the U.S. and Canada have become accustomed to highly processed frozen items that lack natural flavor due to commercial mass production. The alliance aims to offer a refreshing alternative:

“Food is one of life’s greatest blessings — and one of humanity’s best lines of defense. Quality should never be compromised. We hand-select each fruit individually to ensure it meets our ultra-premium standards. Our mission is simple: offer real flavor, real nutrition, and real value.”

A Turning Point for Egypt’s Global Food Manufacturing Sector

The partnership between Awad Prime Investment and Aram Food Industries marks more than a business expansion — it represents a larger shift in Egypt’s food manufacturing industry toward global competitiveness. The alliance demonstrates that Egyptian companies can meet and exceed international expectations in quality, branding, safety, and distribution.

As global supply chains evolve and consumers demand products that are natural, transparent, and responsibly sourced, the alliance is well-positioned to become a major competitor in North America’s premium frozen food segment.

With its combination of fertile sourcing, world-class manufacturing, sustainable practices, and a consumer-centered distribution model, the partnership stands poised to reshape perceptions of Egyptian produce worldwide.

