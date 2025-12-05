Lorna Cheatham, CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, Making Moves in Empowerment and Diversity

Bridging the Gap in Retail: Clera’s Creative Gifts Sets New Standard

In an era of rapidly shifting consumer demand and an increased focus on diversity and inclusion, Clera’s Creative Gifts stands out as a beacon of empowerment and creativity. Founded in 2018 by Lorna Cheatham, the company’s mission is not just to create beautiful products but also to uplift the communities that need it the most. Clera’s Creative Gifts specializes in designing custom gift bags and wrapping paper that cater specifically to people of color, celebrating holidays and traditions such as Christmas, Kwanzaa, birthdays, weddings, graduations, baby showers, and more.

The company recognizes a significant gap in the retail market. Despite African Americans being the second-largest consumer base, there is a startling lack of products that cater to their cultural and ethnic identity. “We saw a huge gap in the market for products like ours,” says Lorna Cheatham, CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts. “African Americans spend billions annually in the retail space, yet culturally relevant products are often underrepresented. We’re proud to offer products that truly celebrate the richness of our culture.”

A Company with Purpose: Creating Jobs and Making an Impact

Clera’s Creative Gifts doesn’t just focus on creating exceptional products—it also strives to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals in the communities that need it most. The company is committed to providing job opportunities to disadvantaged and abused women of color in the Detroit area. By offering fair wages and empowering women to develop new skills in a supportive environment, Clera’s Creative Gifts is actively contributing to reducing poverty, unemployment, and mass incarceration in underserved communities.

“We are a minority-woman owned business certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC),” Cheatham states. “Our mission goes beyond retail. We’re committed to the idea that by creating jobs for women who need them most, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of people who face adversity.”

Clera’s Creative Gifts works to ensure that its products not only celebrate cultural heritage but also uplift the individuals who bring those designs to life. The company’s employment model has attracted attention and praise for its social responsibility and its efforts to strengthen the community.

The Value of Cultural Representation in Retail

For years, mainstream retail shelves have been dominated by a narrow range of products that often overlook the needs of people of color. This has created a distinct gap in representation, leaving many consumers with fewer choices that reflect their cultural values and traditions. Clera’s Creative Gifts is changing that dynamic by offering a wide range of unique products that celebrate diversity in meaningful ways.

The company’s designs, including festive gift wraps and accessories, are tailor-made to cater to special occasions that are significant within the African American community. The positive reception to these products has reinforced the growing demand for more culturally relevant retail options. As a result, Clera’s Creative Gifts is positioned as a key player in the retail industry, helping to bring much-needed diversity to the market.

“We understand that representation matters, and we’re proud to provide products that resonate with people who often feel excluded from mainstream retail offerings,” says Cheatham.

A Bright Future for Clera’s Creative Gifts

Looking forward, Clera’s Creative Gifts plans to expand its product offerings and increase its impact on the local community. The company’s vision is not only to expand its presence in the retail market but also to continue its work in creating job opportunities for underserved individuals.

“As we continue to grow, we aim to create even more job opportunities for women of color,” Cheatham says. “We hope to lead by example and show that businesses can be profitable and impactful at the same time.”

With its commitment to quality products, community empowerment, and cultural representation, Clera’s Creative Gifts is proving that businesses can thrive while making a difference in society. It is a company with a purpose, a story worth sharing, and a future full of promise.

About Clera’s Creative Gifts

Clera’s Creative Gifts was founded in 2018 by Lorna Cheatham with a mission to bridge the gap in retail by offering gift bags and wrapping paper products specifically designed for people of color. The company is committed to creating jobs and reducing the poverty and unemployment rates in underserved communities, particularly for disadvantaged and abused women of color. Clera’s Creative Gifts is a certified women-owned business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Media Contact:

Lorna Denise Cheatham

Clera’s Creative Gifts

CEO

Phone: +13136362072

Email: clerasconnect@yahoo.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram